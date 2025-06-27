EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan on why Sitaare Zameen Par's success is important; Says, "Audience will only get action films if..."

Aamir Khan is one of India’s most beloved actors. He continues to charm audiences with his latest film, Sitaare Zameen Par. The Ghajini and Lagaan star sat down with Pinkvilla for an exclusive masterclass, sharing insights on the movie’s theatrical success, his bold decision to delay selling its digital rights, and his fight to preserve the magic of cinema.

Aamir Khan Shares Why He Thought Of Not Selling The Digital Rights Of His Movie Sitaare Zameen Par Before Release

When asked why he didn’t sell Sitaare Zameen Par’s OTT rights before its release, Aamir Khan was refreshingly honest. “I’m not a practical guy,” he said with a grin. “I do what feels right.” He explained his choice to prioritize theatres, pointing out that the industry’s current model of releasing films on OTT platforms just four weeks after their South Indian debut or eight weeks in Bollywood is hurting cinemas. “We’re killing the theatre business ourselves,” he said.

Using a simple analogy, Aamir pointed to a bottle in front of him. “It’s like saying, ‘Buy this bottle now, or get it free in eight weeks.’ Why would anyone pay?” he asked. He believes this approach is why the theatrical business is struggling worldwide. For Aamir, the theatre experience is unmatched. “Picture 300-400 people laughing and crying together in a dark hall,” he said. “Watching Lagaan alone at home can’t compare to cheering ‘Kachra! Kachra!’ with a crowd", the actor justified.

Aamir Khan Feels It Is Audience's Responsibility To Support All Kinds Of Films And Not Just Action Films

Aamir stressed that theatres aren’t just for action films or grand spectacles. “People love stories. All kinds of stories,” he said. But he urged audiences to take responsibility. “If you only support action films, that’s all filmmakers will make. And then you will have to watch only action movies in theatres. If you like all types of films and want to watch all types of films, go to theatres. Your support gives creators the freedom to tell diverse stories”, the PK actor explained.

He also highlighted the pressure filmmakers face, adding, “Studios often command us to make a certain kind of film, and we have to follow. But when audiences back unique stories, it gives us the strength to create what’s in our hearts.”

Aamir Khan Shares Why He Didn't Immediately Start Work On An Action Film After The Debacle Of Laal Singh Chaddha

When asked about being offered action roles, Aamir shared that after Laal Singh Chaddha, many pushed him toward action projects. But Sitaare Zameen Par’s sensitive story won him over. “It’s such a beautiful tale,” he said. He recalled a similar experience with Taare Zameen Par, when people questioned his choice to make a “documentary-like” film about dyslexia, where he appeared only in the second half. “I’ve always had to fight for what I believe in. I follow my heart.” Aamir Khan concluded.

Sitaare Zameen Par is now playing in theatres. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Aamir Khan and Sitaare Zameen Par.

