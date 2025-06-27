BLACKPINK's fans send protest truck to YG Entertainment a week before DEADLINE World Tour, know why

BLACKPINK is set to be back as a full-group next month. As part of their 2025 DEADLINE World Tour, the group will perform at the Goyang Sports Complex Main Stadium on June 5 and 6, where they will also unveil a new single. However, with the tour just around the corner, Korean BLINKs (BLACKPINK's fandom) sent a protest truck to the agency's offices, citing grievances over alleged mismanagement.

BLACKPINK's fandom BLINKs sends protest trucks to YG Entertainment

A protest truck stationed outside YG Entertainment featured an LED banner containing several demands from the BLACKPINK Fan Union, written in the Korean language. They included– “BLINKs demand a new song release on July 4th'", “We’re sick of YG’s incompetence,” “This isn’t a hiatus, this is unfair treatment." Other messages included– “Stop using BLINKs,” “Stop delaying and making excuses and get to work now,” and “We demand an official BLACKPINK comeback, not a leaked video or fancam.

What is BLACKPINK's fandom protesting against?

The video message included the fans' grievances and called for specific actions from the agency. Through the truck, the fandom listed their four central grievances, with the first being better treatment of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa by YG Entertainment. Another included fans' frustration over the lengthy wait of almost 3 years for BLACKPINK's comeback, only to be underwhelmed by the preparation.

The fact that the group will only release a single, rather than a full album, made them unhappy. They demanded at least a release of a music video for the single on July 4, a day ahead of the tour's commencement. They further put forward their request for a group new album with 15-20 new songs, proper promotion, production of BLACKPINK Diary 2, and better communication with fans, rallying under the hashtag #YG_Blink_July_4th_BLACKPINK_Comeback_Demand.

The fans further criticised YGE for the lack of group activities for BLACKPINK since their 2023 contract renewal. They also accused them of not supporting members' solo careers and limiting their musical potential. The current situation is tense, and all eyes will be on whether the management label will meet the fans' demands, and if not, how it may affect the artists.

