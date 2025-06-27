Lee Chung Ah, Siwon’s Heart Pairing Ep 16: Release date, time, OTT streaming details, what to expect and more

South Korea’s popular dating reality show Heart Pairing is officially drawing to a close. The series offers a marriage-focused spin on the widely loved Heart Signal. It is wrapping up its first season after three intense and emotionally charged months.

The finale, episode 16, is set to air today, on Friday, June 27, 2025. This marks the end of a journey that has hooked viewers with its unique format and unpredictable relationship bonds.

A love journey with marriage as the endgame

Unlike traditional dating shows, Heart Pairing took things a step further. The participants aren’t just looking for a romantic spark; they are seeking potential life partners. Through a process rooted in compatibility questionnaires and blind trust, singles from diverse backgrounds entered the show with marriage in mind.

With Italy as the romantic backdrop, contestants meet face-to-face for the first time in a picturesque setting. This leads to a whirlwind of connections, heartbreaks, and shifting feelings. Over the weeks, the show has kept fans glued to their screens with surprise love triangles, contract dating twists, catfish-like deception, and changing pairings.

When and where to watch the finale

The highly anticipated final episode will first premiere on KOCOWA at 10:50 PM KST (7:20 PM IST) on June 27. For global audiences, including viewers in India, the show is also available on Viki. However, the streaming schedule on Viki is slightly different.

The season finale on Viki, Heart Pairing episode 16, will be released on Sunday, June 29, 2025. Fans will be glad to know that the episode will be available to stream for free, with no subscription required.

A star-studded panel guides the journey

The show has been led by a dynamic panel of hosts, including Yoon Jong Shin, Lee Chung Ah, Choi Siwon, Park Ji Sun, and Mimi. They offer humorous, thoughtful, and sometimes emotional commentary on the unfolding relationships.

As the finale approaches, all eyes are on the couples. Will any participants walk away with genuine love? Will any connections go beyond the cameras and lead to real-life marriage? Whether or not weddings come from this experiment, one thing is clear: Heart Pairing delivered a season full of emotional highs and lows, and its ending is bound to leave fans talking.

