EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan breaks silence on collaboration with Allu Arjun, 'I have high regard for him, he is amazing'

Aamir Khan, aka Mr. Perfectionist, has been winning hearts on screens yet again with his recent blockbuster Sitaare Zameena Par. The movie has touched a million hearts and has been receiving positive responses from the audience. Recently, in a long conversation with Pinkvilla, Aamir Khan spoke in detail about his journey and a lot more. He even talked about his upcoming projects and addressed speculations about collaborating with Allu Arjun.

Will Aamir Khan and Allu Arjun collaborate?

During an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Aamir Khan was shown some of his old pictures, and after looking at them, the actor reminisced about his memories behind the images. When the actor was shown his new picture and old picture with Allu Arjun, Aamir was surprised to see them.

Speaking about the new photo, Khan revealed that it was clicked last month. When Aamir was informed that their new picture sparked speculation of their collaboration on the internet, the actor revealed that they frequently meet whenever they are in each other's cities.

Aamir Khan said, "Arjun is someone I have high regard and respect for. He is an amazing actor, and we are both fond of each other. Whenever we get a chance to catch up, whether I am there in his town or he is in Mumbai, we try and catch up."

Revisiting the old picture, the actor said that it was clicked during the Ghajini shoot. Sharing more insight, Aamir recalled, "Ghajini was produced by Arjun's father. Allu Aravind. So I'd met Arjun that time." Ghajini was released in 2008 and starred Aamir Khan and Asin in lead roles. The movie was directed by A R Murugadoss. It was one of the biggest hits of Khan's career.

In the same interview, Aamir Khan also spoke about his new film, Sitaare Zameen Par and its success. Directed by RS Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par is produced by Aamir alongside Aparna Purohit and Ravi Bhagchandka.

