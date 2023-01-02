BTS: J-Hope talks about Jin calling from military on New Year’s Eve, BIGBANG’s Taeyang confirms Jimin collab?

2022 came to a celebratory end for BTS, especially member J-Hope , who was in New York, making another fabulous display of his skills. While away from the members, he seemed to have enjoyed it to the fullest with a solo performance at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve where he did a live stage of 3 songs, solo track ‘= (Equal Sign)’, ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’ his collaboration track with Becky G, and BTS’ ‘Butter’ (Holiday Remix). He officially became only the second South Korean soloist to perform at the event, following PSY. This was also J-Hope’s third time at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve after group stages with BTS in 2017 and 2019.

After returning from Times Square where he performed as the penultimate act alongside multiple other singers from around the world and spoke to Ryan Seacrest, the host of the show, J-Hope was back at his hotel room and turned on a live broadcast to speak with his fans. As they congratulated him on his sparkling performance, being the perfectionist that he is, J-Hope expressed his sadness about being unable to use his voice to the fullest and talked about the slipping incident due to the rainy weather during his rehearsal stage.

J-Hope on other BTS members’ New Year wishes

As soon as it turned to be 12 am on New Year’s Eve and the New Year began in South Korea, BTS members Jungkook, Jimin and V took to the fan community platform Weverse to share their wishes with the fans as well as discuss their plans for the coming year. Jungkook and V kept it brief, wishing for a successful and happy year ahead while Jimin wrote a big letter to his fans about the feelings he had seemingly bottled for a long time about his wishes to release new music soon for which he has been meeting up with composers.

Thousands of miles away, member J-Hope was his cheeky self as he unleashed all his love for his fellow BTS members. He began commenting ‘love you’ on their posts with cute words and received laughs from them in return.

Jin’s call to J-Hope

On being asked about BTS’ oldest member Jin who became the first from the group to enlist in the military on December 13, J-Hope recalled how he was called by the member with a different phone number and almost missed it. J-Hope said, “Right before I was about to sleep on the 31st, I got a call from Jin and asked him how he was doing to which he said J-Hope, pick up your phone. I told him I did not know this number, how would I know it was his?”

The ‘Arson’ hitmaker spoke with a smile on his face about how he felt happy hearing Jin’s voice. It comforted him and J-Hope mentioned how he remembered all those moments he spent with Jin. He assured the fans by saying that Jin seemed to be healthy and doing well in the military. So in place of Jin, he shared that he was well and asked the fans to not worry. The lovely duo, BTS’ Jin and J-Hope, nicknamed 2seok have always lightened the fans’ hearts with this interaction.