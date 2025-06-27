BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook's Vietnam vacay details leaked, fans express concerns as flight attendant shares experience

Jungkook and Jimin have been on an international whirlwind tour, with sightings in multiple countries, including America, Switzerland and Vietnam. Fans speculate the reason for the same to be the filming of Are You Sure? Season 2. Recently, a Vietnamese flight attendant's encounter with the duo sparked both praises and worries about their privacy breach, as reported by Vietnamese news portal Kehn14.vn.

Jimin and Jungkook spotted on a Vietnamese flight

On the evening of May 26, a Vietnam Airlines (VNA) flight attendant, referred to as M.H., took to social media to share her chance encounter with Jimin and Jungkook. They were on board the flight, heading to Da Nang. Sharing her experience, she expressed disbelief at her luck. She recounted the incident, saying, "I never thought that one day I would meet and serve Jungkook and Jimin on a VNA flight. It felt like a dream, guys."

According to her account, she initially didn't recognize the BTS members when they boarded the plane due to the large number of passengers. However, when she got a good look at their faces while serving them their meal, she immediately recognized who they were. Her suspicions were confirmed when another colleague confirmed their identities by checking the passengers list.

Following that, the "whole team exploded" with thrill. However, they did not approach the K-pop stars for photos or autographs, instead sent them a sweet written note, sharing that they were BTS ARMY and were happy to have them aboard. The message read, “Good afternoon! Welcome aboard! It is such a great honor to serve you on today’s flight. I hope you are satisfied with the service and have a wonderful time in Da Nang. We are ARMY, and we love you very much!”

The note allegedly brought smiles to the faces of the popstars. However fans had mixed reactions to it. Some praised the cabin crew for not disturbing the artists and just admiring their presence from afar. While few others expressed disappointment in the fact that the flight attendant's story exposed the itinerary for the boys, putting them under potential threats of stalking by sasaengs (obsessive fans).

