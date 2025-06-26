F1: The Movie Advance Booking Box Office: Brad Pitt starrer headed for a solid start in India; Sells 55,000 tickets in National Chains

The Brad Pitt-led sports thriller, F1 (Formula One) is headed to take a surprising start at the box office in India, as the film has surpassed all expectations in its advance booking. As on Thursday at 8.00 PM, F1 has sold 55,000 tickets in the top 3 national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – and is headed to hit the 65,000 tickets mark in the multiplexes by mid-night. The sales are largely driven by the IMAX versions, as the makers have promised the best theatrical experience on the biggest screen.

The first day of F1 in India is expected to be around the Rs 5 crore mark, which is a very good start for a non-franchise film. The sales are very good for the entire weekend, which means that the Brad Pitt starrer is looking at a victory run in India. In the last month, films like Final Destination 6 and Mission Impossible 8 have done well at the box office in India, and F1 is expected to continue the golden run of films from the West.

The fact that F1 is not a part of any franchise or universe makes the pre-sales even special, as the top advances for Hollywood in India is primarily dominated by strong IPs. Oppenheimer holds the record for the biggest advance booking for a non-IP film in India, and F1 could hold the second spot by mid-night.

The Brad Pitt film has already found itself a spot in the top 25 advance booking list of all time for an International film in India, and is expected to be closing in at the 23rd spot in the list. The first weekend of F1 will stand around the Rs 20 crore mark (GBOC: Rs 24 crore), and the journey from there will be determined by the audience word of mouth, though the initial reports from the west are highly encouraging.

All in all, it’s a good Friday for the exhibitors in India, as F1 is set to race its way to set the cash registers ringing.

