BLACKPINK announced as first K-pop group to headline Coachella; Jackson Wang, DPR LIVE, DPR IAN join lineup

A historical moment in K-pop has been recorded as on January 11, it was announced that girl group BLACKPINK would be headlining the 2023 Coachella Vallery Music and Arts Festival (here onwards referred to as 2023 Coachella). This makes BLACKPINK the first K-pop group ever to be revealed as a headliner and marks a momentous point in their career as singers.

What is already being called 2023 PinkChella thanks to the massive influence of the BLACKPINK fans aka the BLINKs, will see Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa take to the stage of the famed music festival on the second day of the three day show. They will return for the second weekend with the same schedule. Their weekend 1 stage is set for Saturday, April 15 with the weekend 2 performance happening on Saturday, April 22.

BLACKPINK’s first Coachella appearance and setlist

This is not the girl group’s first time at the event as they previously set out for a performance on April 12 and 19 for the 2019 Coachella festival following the release of their third extended play, ‘Kill This Love’. The girl group performed their widely loved tracks as well as a solo performance by member Jennie setting the stage on fire. BLAKCPINK’s setlist during the show had them start off with the superhit number ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’ and was followed by ‘Forever Young’, 'Stay' (Remix version), ‘Whistle’, and ‘Kiss and Make Up’ (Dua Lipa & BLACKPINK cover). Then Jennie took to the stage for her ‘Solo’ performance which then continued with Jisoo, Rosé and Lisa joining her back for ‘Kill This Love’, ‘Don’t Know What To Do’, ‘Kick It’, ‘See U Later’, ‘Playing with Fire’, and their debut track ‘BOOMBAYAH’.

BLACKPINK ended their set with Rosé’s iconic shout calling for a fervour response from the fans fitting the ultimate song as she said, “This song is called ‘As If It's Your Last’ so I want everybody to dance like it’s your last.” The girls got off stage with loud cheers from the crowd as they signed ‘LOVE’ to them and took a bow.

Their upcoming stage at the 2023 edition is expected to be filled with newer releases including the latest ‘Pink Venom’ and ‘Shut Down’ as well as solo performances from the other members. The solo performances are something to look forward to with the global popularity of Rosé’s ‘R’ as its songs ‘On The Ground’ and ‘Gone’. On the other hand, maknae Lisa’s ‘LALISA’ and ‘Money’ were also regarded as K-pop hits and will be expected at the show. With Jisoo’s solo debut being confirmed for 2023, a peek at what fans will be able to see is highly anticipated.

Jackson Wang at 2023 Coachella

K-pop boy group GOT7 member, globally popular soloist and Chinese singer Jackson Wang was also revealed as one of the artists set to perform at this year’s music festival. Following his highly talked about stage performance at last year’s Coachella where he performed as a part of the 88Rising set, Jackson Wang will be returning for a solo stage this time around. The soloist will be at the festival on the 3rd day on both weekends, set for April 16 and 23.