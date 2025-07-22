Kim Soo Hyun, Jun Ji Hyun's My Love from the Star broadcasts in Mexico and Brazil amid his Kim Sae Ron dating scandal

Kim Soo Hyun's global popularity remains strong, despite the ongoing dating controversy surrounding Kim Sae Ron. His 2013 hit drama, My Love from the Star, is experiencing a resurgence in popularity, expanding into new international markets and garnering fresh interest worldwide, as reported by K-media outlet Top Star News on July 22. Even with the actor's upcoming projects like Knock-Off getting shelved, his classic works continue to hold a lasting appeal.

My Love from the Star marked its second South America entry through Mexico

The iconic K-drama My Love from the Star, starring Kim Soo Hyun and Jun Ji Hyun, made its Mexican debut 11 years after its initial release in South Korea. The show's enduring popularity is a testament to its timeless appeal. In Mexico, the drama premiered on Azteca 7, a leading television network, at 6 pm on July 21. It is also available for streaming on the TV Azteca app.

This marks the second time My Love from the Star has entered the South American market, following its successful broadcast in Brazil.

My Love from the Star made its South America debut through Brazil

SBT, Brazil's largest commercial broadcaster, aired the drama from June 2, as part of its new "Asian Production Line" programming block. The block is specifically designed to cater to the growing demand for Korean content in the region. The broadcaster noted that “There has been an explosive increase in demand for Korean pop culture content in Brazil.” It drove their decision to air K-dramas, and My Love from the Star was chosen as the inaugural series for the dedicated time slot.

After the news broke, fans of Kim Soo Hyun took to social media to express their enthusiasm for the actor and the drama. They are thrilled that it is gaining more recognition globally even after years since its release. The renewed interest in Kim Soo Hyun's works isn't limited to America; it's also picking up steam in Asian countries like Taiwan and Japan.

Kim Soo Hyun's dramas re-broadcasted in Japan

In Japan, his dramas have been re-broadcast, with The Moon Embracing the Sun (2012) having aired on Asia Dramatic TV from June 18 to 30. His 2015 drama Producer, also starring IU and Gong Hyo Jin, was broadcast on TV Osaka and TVer from June 15 to June 23.

