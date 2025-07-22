Malcolm-Jamal Warner's Last Instagram Post Before His Demise Becomes Tribute Wall For Fans and Friends

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, who passed away on July 20 due to drowning, had quite a large social media following. The Cosby actor’s last Instagram post surfaced on the internet, which has now become a tribute wall for his fans and friends. In the final post, the Suits star talked about his collaboration with the Beloved Community.

Advertisement

Jamal Warner was found dead on Sunday after he drowned in Costa Rica. The authorities claimed that the cause of the actor’s passing away could be asphyxia.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s final social media post

In his final Instagram post, the late actor shared a video and in the caption, wrote, "Our World House needs for us to BE LOVE. Our collective holistic health depends on it. In 3 days…BE LOVE DAY," he wrote. "In 3 days…BE LOVE DAY. #Become #Believe #BeLove."

Further, addressing his 70,000 followers on social media, Warner added, "Why? It’s going to be actionable, inspiring, and strategic—with virtual and in-person experiences. An interactive exploration and celebration of what LOVE can do in every area of our lives, including in our collaboration to create the #BelovedCommunity."

Moreover, two days before his death, the actor dropped a clip from the podcast, which had people tagged. In the note alongside, Jamal Warner wrote, "This week on Not All Hood, Malcolm & Candace (Kelley) sit with the legendary Tameka 'Georgia Me' Harper as she gets real on being Black, brilliant & unapologetically hood. She drops gems on ATL gentrification, cultural erasure & radical self-love.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the final post of the actor is now filled with tributes from Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s friends, family and fans.