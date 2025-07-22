WATCH: Lokesh Kanagaraj and Anirudh Ravichander make a rockstar entry in Hyderabad ahead of Coolie’s 3rd song release

Coolie, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, is slated to release on August 14, 2025, with Lokesh Kanagaraj directing it. As the movie’s 3rd single Coolie Powerhouse, is releasing during Anirudh’s concert in Hyderabad, both the director and musician were seen arriving together.

Lokesh Kanagaraj and Anirudh Ravichander arrive in Hyderabad for Coolie 3rd single

Lokesh Kanagaraj was seen donning his rugged new look with a stylish pair of shades and simple outfit. Joining him, Anirudh Ravichander was spotted in his uber cool rockstar vibe, gearing up for his concert on July 22, 2025.

Coolie 3rd single, titled Coolie Powerhouse, is set to be officially launched at the musician’s concert, currently taking place in Hyderabad. The track sung by Anirudh and Arivu was earlier teased by the makers with a glimpse.

Lokesh Kanagaraj recently made the headlines after he was seen sharing tidbits about his time working with Rajinikanth. Talking about how the superstar agreed to the movie, he said, “I didn’t expect him to say yes. I narrated only the first half and paused at the interval block to ask if he’d be interested.”

“He immediately said yes. I hadn’t even written the second half yet. When I returned a couple of months later with the complete script, he loved it,” Loki added.

About Coolie

Coolie is an upcoming Tamil-language movie starring Rajinikanth in the lead role. The action entertainer is speculated to feature the story of an aging gold smuggler, Deva, who devises a plan to revive his old gang to swindle hidden technology being imported illegally.

How does Deva manage to succeed in his plan, and what obstacles does he face form the entire story.

With Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao in supporting roles, the film will also have Aamir Khan making a cameo appearance. Apart from them, the movie will have Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Pooja Hegde (dance number), and many more in key parts.

The makers of Coolie earlier unveiled two tracks titled Chikitu and Monica.

