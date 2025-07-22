Vijay Deverakonda discharged from hospital after recovering from dengue, begins Kingdom promotions ahead of July 31 release

Vijay Deverakonda is all geared up to hit the big screens this year with his movie Kingdom, which is slated to release on July 31, 2025. As the promotions are heating up, the actor had to step away as he was suffering from dengue. But now, Vijay has been discharged and safely returned home.

Vijay Deverakonda discharged from hospital after dengue fever?

According to India Today, a source disclosed that Vijay Deverakonda has returned home after suffering from dengue fever. The actor was hospitalized at a private hospital for a few days.

The source said, “He’s slowly getting back on his feet. While doctors have advised rest, the actor is keen on sticking to his work commitments as much as possible.”

Moreover, the source added that as he gets better, he will be joining Kingdom promotions soon and appear for a couple of interviews.

About Kingdom

Kingdom, starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead, is said to be a spy actioner flick, directed by Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri. The movie is set against the backdrop of the post-Independence Sinhala-Tamil conflict with escalating tensions.

As the man rises to become a leader, he must protect his people, no matter the cost. Kingdom is said to be part of a planned duology with Bhagyashri Borse and Satyadev in key roles. The movie is musically crafted by Anirudh Ravichander, marking his reunion with Gowtam and his first time collaborating with Vijay.

Talking about the possibility of a sequel, producer Naga Vamsi opened up and confirmed that the upcoming movie has laid the foundation for a part 2 in the climax, covering the justifications.

Initially planned to release on March 28 and May 31, it was ultimately postponed to July 31, 2025.

Coming to Vijay Deverakonda’s work front, the Arjun Reddy actor will next be joining hands with Shyam Singha Roy director Rahul Sankrityan, tentatively titled VD14. The film is expected to be a historical war drama, set against the backdrop of colonial India.

The actor also has a film tentatively titled SVC59 with director Ravi Kiran Kola in his lineup as well.

