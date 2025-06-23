Mahesh Babu reviews Aamir Khan starrer Sitaare Zameen Par: ‘You’ll walk out with a big smile on your face’

Aamir Khan’s recently released film Sitaare Zameen Par has been grabbing all the spotlight lately with its tremendous response at the box office. The sports comedy film is touted as a spiritual successor to the actor’s 2007 film Taare Zameen Par. Amid much response from fans, the Bollywood actor has now received a message from Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu.

Mahesh Babu reviews Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par

Taking to Twitter, Mahesh Babu penned a note as he reviewed Sitaare Zameen Par after watching it. The SSMB29 star hyped the movie, likening it to one of Aamir Khan’s classics, and mentioned how it leaves everyone with a very positive and happy note until the very end.

In his words “#SitaareZameenPar …Shines so bright and how…..It’ll make you laugh, cry and clap!! Like all Aamir Khan’s classics, you’ll walk out with a big smile on your face… Love and Respect..”

Sitaare Zameen Par’s box office collection

Over its three-day run at the box office, Sitaare Zameen Par has witnessed a good opening already. The movie has collected between Rs. 92 crore and Rs. 94 crore at the moment, which is 5 times its opening day of Rs. 19.50 crore.

In the remaining weeks, it is expected to score higher and upwards, and a strong run can be expected from the Aamir Khan starrer.

What is Sitaare Zameen Par about?

Based on the trailer and other glimpses from the film, the storyline of Sitaare Zameen Par revolves around the story of a basketball coach tasked with training neurodivergent adults.

This is part of his community service after being ordered to serve a DUI sentence by the court. While he initially faces struggles in training the players, he gradually realizes and learns a great deal more from them about life.

Mahesh Babu’s work front, SSMB29 and more

Coming back to Mahesh Babu, he continues to remain in the limelight due to the buzz surrounding his upcoming film, SSMB29. An SS Rajamouli directorial in the making, the movie also stars Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles.

This project is slated to be a globe-trotting project, expected to be released sometime next year. Further details of the film are still awaited from the makers.

