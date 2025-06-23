What is Min Yoongi Treatment Center? All we know about BTS' SUGA's impressive 5 billion KRW MIND program

BTS member SUGA has donated 5 billion KRW (approx. USD 3.62 million) to fund the establishment of a medical facility. It’s dedicated to treating children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

According to a statement released by Severance Hospital on June 23, 2025, the donation will be used to build and operate a new center in Seoul. It’ll provide individualized therapies for young patients. This donation marks the largest single financial contribution in the history of both Severance Children’s Hospital and its affiliated Yonsei University Medical Center.

Advertisement

Center set to open in September

The upcoming Min Yoongi Treatment Center, named after SUGA’s legal name, is scheduled to open in September 2025. The center will provide various services for children diagnosed with ASD. They include language development, behavioral support, psychological assessments, and ongoing therapy.

A core feature of the center will be the integration of music-based therapeutic activities into conventional treatment plans. It aims to enhance the patients' ability to express emotions and improve communication.

7-month collab with pediatric psychiatry specialist

SUGA began working on this project in late 2024, after being introduced to Professor Cheon Geun Ah, a specialist in pediatric psychiatry at Severance Hospital. The two began discussions in November 2024. SUGA expressed interest in exploring how music could be utilized as a form of therapy for children on the autism spectrum.

During their collaboration, Professor Cheon noted that implementing customized treatment was challenging within current systems. It's due to a lack of resources and tailored programs.

Advertisement

Development of the MIND program

As a result of these discussions, SUGA and Professor Cheon jointly created the MIND program. The acronym stands for Music, Interaction, Network, and Diversity. The program is designed to encourage emotional and social interaction through structured musical activities.

It includes instrument play, singing, and creative writing. The goal of MIND is to support emotional development and interpersonal relationships in children with autism.

Direct involvement in trial program

From March to June 2025, SUGA reportedly participated in the development and testing of the MIND program. On weekends, he attended pilot sessions held at the hospital. He observed children’s interactions and occasionally guided them through musical exercises.

During these sessions, children were encouraged to wait their turn, express their feelings through sound, and collaborate with others in musical activities. According to feedback from medical staff, the presence of structured music sessions had a noticeable impact on the children.

Advertisement

SUGA reflects on project

SUGA briefly addressed his involvement during the hospital’s internal announcement. He stated, “I genuinely felt that music can be a valuable method for expressing one’s feelings and communicating with the world,” as quoted by Koreaboo.

He added, “Being part of the treatment process for children with autism spectrum disorder has been a big blessing and source of happiness for me.” SUGA expressed his intention to remain involved in initiatives that help children become more integrated members of society.

ALSO READ: Fans welcome back BTS' SUGA by gathering near HYBE despite warning, erupt in cheers over letter on Weverse