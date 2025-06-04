Housefull 5 India Advance Booking Update: Akshay Kumar's killer-comedy sells 25000 tickets in top chains with 1 and a half day to go

The much-awaited Housefull 5, starring Akshay Kumar, is gearing up for its big release on June 6, 2025. With just a day and a half left, advance bookings in India’s top national chains, PVRInox and Cinepolis, are moving at a strictly average pace. As of 12 noon on June 4, the film has sold 25,000 tickets in PIC. The film needs a strong push in the final days to hit a respectable opening day.

The target for Housefull 5 is to sell 125,000 tickets in PVRInox and Cinepolis before release. This would help the film cross Rs 20 crore on its opening day. However, even Rs 20 crore isn’t a great number for a film of this scale. The Housefull franchise is known for its massive star cast, high production values, and chartbuster music. A film this big is expected to open much stronger. The team will be hoping for a big surge in bookings over the next 36 hours to build momentum.

The good news comes from international markets. Advance bookings overseas are showing a lot of promise. Early trends suggest Housefull 5 could become Akshay Kumar’s biggest opener abroad. Fans in markets like the US, UK, Oceania and Gulf are showing excitement for the comedy franchise.

For Housefull 5 to be called a hit, it needs to gross over Rs 325 crore worldwide. At Rs 275 crore, the film will just about recover its investment, making it safe for the producers. The Housefull franchise has a perfect track record, with all four previous films being hits. The pressure is on Housefull 5 to keep this streak alive.

The comedy genre relies heavily on strong word-of-mouth and a big opening weekend. The film’s star power, including Akshay Kumar and a talented ensemble cast, is a major draw. However, audiences today are choosy, and the film needs to deliver laughs and entertainment to pull crowds. The next day and a half will be crucial. A last-minute rush in bookings could change the game for Housefull 5.

Can Housefull 5 live up to its legacy and keep the franchise’s hit record intact? We shall find that out soon. Have you booked your tickets for this killer-comedy? If yes, which Housefull 5 do you plan on watching? A or B?

