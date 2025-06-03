POLL: Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 will be released in two versions, which will you watch? Vote Now

Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 is generating buzz among the audience for all positive reasons. As the movie gets closer to release, franchise regulars Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh have officially announced an interesting release twist for the upcoming comedy caper. Taking the excitement a notch higher, the team has announced that Housefull will release in two different versions: Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B. Now, Pinkvilla is conducting a poll for all the fans to know their first choices. Go and cast your vote right below.

As Housefull 5 is promoted as a killer comedy, which means that the plot includes a murder investigation and a Whodunit angle, the movie is planned to have two different climaxes and two different killers through a one-of-a-kind release. Bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the fifth installment of the popular comedy franchise is among the biggest box office bets from Bollywood this year.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 boasts an ensemble star cast that includes Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Nargis Fakhri, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Fardeen Khan, Chitrangda Singh, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, and Soundarya Sharma. The movie is billed as the most expensive comedy film ever made in India. Pinkvilla recently reported that the production cost of Housefull 5 is Rs 225 crore, excluding Production and Advertising (P&A) expenses.

For the unversed, Housefull 5 is releasing on June 6th. It is expected to have a nationwide release. However, the movie will face a major clash with Kamal Haasan's Thug Life, which is poised to dent its box office potential in the Hindi belt.

The box office fate of Housefull 5 will be very crucial for Akshay Kumar, as his last few releases couldn't hit the right chords with the audience and ended up being commercial duds. All eyes are now on the initial word-of-mouth of Housefull 5, as this will shape whether the movie can end the dearth of a Clean Hit movie for Khiladi Kumar or not.

It will be interesting to see how the Akshay Kumar movie performs at the box office and whether this unique release strategy can help it lure the audience to the cinemas.

Which version of Housefull 5 will you watch? Housefull A Housefull B

