Housefull 5 India Advance Booking Update: Akshay Kumar's comic caper sells 15000 tickets in top chains with 2 and a half days to go

The excitement for Housefull 5 is heating up as the film gears up for its grand release on June 6, 2025. With just two days and 13 hours left for advance bookings to wrap up, the comedy-suspense film, set on an exotic cruise, has sold 15,000 tickets in India’s top multiplex chains, PVRInox and Cinepolis, as of 11 AM on June 3. This is a decent start for the Akshay Kumar starrer, but the road ahead is crucial for the film to hit its box office targets.

Advertisement

The aim for Housefull 5 is to sell around 1,25,000 tickets in these national chains by Thursday night. If the film hits this mark, it could score an opening day collection of over Rs 20 crore net in India. A Rs 20 crore start would be a solid result, giving the movie room to grow over the weekend, especially with a holiday on Saturday. However, an opening of Rs 25 crore or more would be a game-changer. Going by the current pace of advance bookings, reaching Rs 25 crore seems like a tough climb, but not impossible. The film’s massive release across 5000 screens in India ensures it’s accessible to audiences in cities and smaller towns alike, which could boost walk-in numbers if the buzz picks up.

What’s adding to the excitement is the film’s unique release strategy. Housefull 5 is hitting theaters in two versions. Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B are two versions of the movie and each version has a different climax and killer in its murder-mystery plot. This bold move has sparked curiosity among fans, with social media buzzing about which version will steal the show. The dual-version strategy, a first in Indian cinema, could drive more audiences to theaters to experience both endings.

Advertisement

While the advance bookings in India are steady but not explosive, the international markets are painting a brighter picture. Housefull 5 is tracking strongly overseas, with pre-sales pointing to a massive USD 5 million opening weekend. This could make it Akshay Kumar’s biggest overseas opener ever. Markets like Australia, New Zealand, and the UAE are showing strong demand, with the Eid festival expected to drive huge footfalls in the Gulf. The international hype is a good sign, and if India catches up, Housefull 5 could be a global winner.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, Housefull 5 boasts a stellar cast, including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, and Jacqueline Fernandez, among others. The franchise’s loyal fanbase and Akshay’s star power are key factors, but the film’s success will hinge on word of mouth. With its wide release and festive timing, Housefull 5 has all the ingredients for a big weekend.

Advertisement

Will it deliver the laughs and break the box office? The next few days will tell. Have you booked your tickets for Housefull 5 yet?

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sajid Nadiadwala and Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 is India’s most expensive comedy; Budget details revealed