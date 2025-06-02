Pinkvilla Predicts: The opening day collection of Housefull 5, Sitaare Zameen Par, Maa, Metro In Dino and Saiyaara

Bollywood gears up for an exciting late summer. The upcoming slate of films promises a mix of star power, fresh faces, and diverse genres. From comic capers to heartfelt dramas, here’s our box office prediction for some of the most anticipated releases in the next 50 days.

Housefull 5 Looks To Make A Box Office Splash With The Help Of Healthy Spot-Bookings

The Akshay Kumar led comic caper with a murder twist, set to release on June 6 2025, has generated intrigue especially after the makers have confirmed that they are releasing two climaxes in theatres with two different killers. The ensemble is predicted to take a good Rs 23 crore net start on its opening day. Having said that, more was expected from the movie before the advance bookings began.

The advance bookings have opened on a strictly decent note and that means that the spot-bookings have to be strong in order to manage the predicted figure.

Sitaare Zameen Par Gears Up To Take A Modest Start For Aamir Khan's Standards

Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par, slated for a release shortly after Housefull 5, is expected to open at Rs 10.25 crore net on its first day. It is a very modest number for an Aamir Khan starrer. For an Aamir-led project, there’s a benchmark of box office that fans and trade analysts expect. While the Genelia Deshmukh co-starrer doesn't seem to be meeting the commercial expectations so far, things can always change closer to the film's release.

Aamir Khan hasn't had a good box office run for a while and fans will be hoping that this movie changes things for the celebrated actor. He has delivered numerous memorable films in his career as a lead hero, across 5 decades.

Maa Shall Aim To Take A Reasonable Start, With Some Significant Help From Shaitaan's Hit Theatrical Run

Kajol’s Maa, set to hit theaters on June 27, 2025, is poised for a Rs 4.25 crore opening day; a reasonable start for a film in its genre. The project, which has a thematic connection to the successful Shaitaan, is banking on Kajol’s emotional heft and star power to draw audiences.

The first unit has been appreciated and now we need to see how the other units are received. One must not ignore the fact that Aamir Khan's film will also be holding onto screens in its second week.

Anurag Basu Will Look To Get Ample Support From 'Metros' For His Next

Anurag Basu’s Metro.. In Dino is creating waves with its first song, which has been warmly received by audiences. If this momentum carries forward, the film could open to a decent Rs 7 crore on its first day. The anthology format, coupled with Anurag Basu’s knack for weaving emotional narratives, makes it a promising contender in the urban multiplex space.

Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda Will Hope To Recieve Audience Love

Marking the Bollywood debut of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara is generating significant buzz with its intense teaser. The film, set for a July 18, 2025 release, is on course for an opening north of Rs 3.5 crore. As the film release draws nearer, we shall be more clear in making a prediction with higher accuracy.

Pinkvilla Box Office Prediction (As On 2nd June, 2025)

Movie Box Office Prediction Housefull 5 23 crore Sitaare Zameen Par 10.25 crore Maa 4.25 crore Metro.. In Dino 7 crore Saiyaara 3.5 - 4 crore

What are your opening day box office predictions for the abovementioned films? Do let us know. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on upcoming Bollywood movies.

