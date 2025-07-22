Gwyneth Paltrow Chooses A Husband From Robert Downey Jr., Timothee Chalamet and Jude Law, Jokes ‘We Would Just Laugh…’

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals whom she will marry out of Robert Downey Jr., Timothée Chalamet, and Jude Law. The actress, during The Goop podcast, played an “impossible” challenge of answering fans’ rapid-fire questions.

In one of the segments of the interview, the movie star revealed that she would rather tie the knot with her Ironman co-star, considering that they are married in the Marvel movies.

Paltrow and Robert Downey Jr. first starred alongside each other in the Ironman film in 2008. While the duo took an exit from the film franchise in 2019, the co-actors have shared a great bond off-screen too. The mom of two admitted that if they were to get married hypothetically, they would have a lot of fun together.

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals her pick to marry from Robert Downey Jr., Jude Law and Timothée Chalamet

While in a conversation on the new episode of the Goop podcast, Gwyneth Paltrow revealed, “I would marry Robert because we would just laugh so much and have such a fun, weird life and travel.” She further added, “And, anyway, I'm already, basically, I am married to him in movies, so what's the difference?”

Later in the talks, the actress did not keep any of the choices out, as she said, “I'm not gonna say. Both. I'm gonna marry all three.” She continued to state, “I'm gonna marry and f--- all three. How's that? I'm a modern woman. I'm not killing anyone.”

Meanwhile, the actress has had sizzling chemistry with all three actors. Paltrow made headlines with Chalamet last year, after she was spotted shooting for a racy scene with the actor for their upcoming film, Marty Supreme.

As for Paltrow’s bond with Jude Law, the duo shared the screen space in the 1999 film, The Talented Mr. Ripley. The co-stars have since then maintained a good friendship. With RDJ, the Marvel fans are well aware of Pepper Potts and Tony Stark’s relationship onscreen.

In real life, the actress has been married to Brad Falchuk since 2018.

