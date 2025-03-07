BOYNEXTDOOR’s Leehan faces backlash as underage smoking photo surfaces online

BOYNEXTDOOR’s Leehan has become the focus of online debate after an old photo from his pre-debut years surfaced, allegedly showing him smoking as a minor. The image, which appears to be from his middle or high school days, has drawn mixed reactions from netizens, with some expressing disappointment while others demanding an explanation.

In the photo, a visibly younger Leehan is seen with what appears to be smoke coming from his mouth. While it remains unclear whether he was the one holding the cigarette or if it belonged to a friend in the background, the presence of smoke has led to widespread speculation. Many online users have pointed out that regardless of who was physically holding the cigarette, the fact that Leehan appears to be exhaling smoke suggests involvement in underage smoking.

Smoking as a minor is illegal in South Korea, as it is in many other countries, and is considered a serious offense, particularly for individuals training to become public figures. K-pop idols are expected to uphold a clean and responsible image, and any past behavior deemed inappropriate can have lasting consequences.

Some netizens have argued that the image alone is not enough to confirm wrongdoing, suggesting that there is room for doubt regarding what exactly was happening at the moment the photo was taken. Others, however, believe that the visible presence of smoke makes the situation difficult to deny, leading them to criticize Leehan for engaging in behavior that could be considered problematic. Many believe that underage smoking is not just a legal issue but also a matter of character, as it is often associated with delinquency in South Korea.

Adding fuel to the controversy, this is not the first time Leehan’s past actions have been questioned. Previously, his graduation photo stirred criticism when it was revealed to contain profanity. At the time, the incident led to a backlash, with some questioning his suitability as an idol. Now, with a second controversy emerging, discussions surrounding his past behavior have intensified. Some online users claim that his previous actions already hinted at rebellious tendencies, making this latest issue unsurprising to them.

There has also been frustration among some fans who feel that young trainees aiming for the K-pop industry should be more mindful of their actions, as any past misstep can resurface and impact their public image. Some netizens have even questioned how individuals with a history of controversial behavior are still able to debut, suggesting that agencies should be more selective in their trainee evaluation process.

However, while some netizens have been quick to criticize, others have stepped up in Leehan’s defense. Many fans argue that the reaction to the photo is excessive, emphasizing that smoking as a minor is not on the same level as more serious offenses like bullying or violence. Supporters believe that while underage smoking is not ideal, it is a mistake that many young people make and does not define their character as a person or an idol. They believe that focusing on such incidents from years ago is unfair.

As the controversy continues to spread, fans and the general public are awaiting a response from HYBE and KOZ Entertainment, the agencies responsible for BOYNEXTDOOR. Despite the growing discussions, neither the company nor Leehan himself has issued a statement addressing the matter. Without official clarification, speculation remains high, with differing opinions on whether the issue should be forgiven as a youthful mistake or if it warrants further scrutiny.