Predator Badlands Trailer: Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi Join Hands to Star in Future-Set Survival Story, WATCH

20th Century Fox has dropped the first trailer of the Elle Fanning starrer, Predator: Badlands. The upcoming movie is the latest entry into the long-running Predators franchise.

The preview dropped on Tuesday and showcased the newcomer, Dimitrus Schuster-Koloamatangi, who will portray the role of a predator and share the screen alongside Fanning.

The new sci-fi movie is directed by Dan Trachtenberg, who is known for his work in Prey, and is scheduled to hit theaters in November this year.

What to expect from Predator: Badlands?

In the movie set to release by the end of this year, Fanning, who will play the role of the field unit robot, will be sent to the most dangerous alien planet, where she will have to hunt the predator creature, who “can’t be killed.”

As per the official synopsis of the film, “Predator: Badlands, which stars Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, is set in the future on a remote planet, where a young Predator, an outcast from his clan, finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Fanning) and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary.”

Meanwhile, Predator: Badlands is the ninth movie of the franchise, with the original one releasing in 1987. The producers of the new film include Tratchenberg, alongside John Davis, Marc Toberoff, Ben Rosenblatt, and Brent O’Connor.

The eighth installment of the franchise was dropped earlier this year, which was also directed by the filmmaker who has taken the seat behind the camera for the new film as well.

The synopsis of the last film read, “The anthology story follows three of the fiercest warriors in human history: a Viking raider guiding her young son on a bloody quest for revenge, a ninja in feudal Japan who turns against his Samurai brother in a brutal battle for succession, and a WWII pilot who takes to the sky to investigate an otherworldly threat to the Allied cause.”

Predator: Badlands will hit theaters on November 7, 2025.

