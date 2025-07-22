What's the story of Kantara Chapter 1 and how does Rishab Shetty's prequel connect to the first part?

Kantara, the 2022 movie starring Rishab Shetty in the lead role, was an action thriller with elements of mythology. Its prequel, Kantara: Chapter 1, is releasing in theaters on October 2, 2025. What does its story revolve around, and how will it be connected to the first installment? Let’s find out inside.

What is the story of Kantara: Chapter 1?

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Kantara: Chapter 1 will revolve around lost ancient traditions from the Tulu region in Karnataka. The prequel film would delve deeper into the lore of Panjurli Daiva and Guliga Daiva deities, making it a thematic connection to the first installment.

While the original movie explored just a simple insight into the facets of Panjurli Daiva, this would be more detailed and said to become a one-of-a-kind experience in Indian cinema.

Set in pre-colonial coastal Karnataka, the film is touted to be a man’s exploration into the connected experiences of nature and divinity under the rule of Kadambas of Banavasi. This was initially teased as the backstory for the ancestral conflict in Kantara (2022).

What was the Kadamba dynasty?

The Kadamba dynasty was an ancient royal family that ruled northern Karnataka and the Konkan from Banavasi. Founded by Maharaja Mayurasharma in 345 CE, the dynasty lasted 540 CE until being disestablished.

What are the Panjurli Daiva and Guliga Daiva deities?

According to Tulu folklore, Panjurli Daiva and Guliga Daiva are two deities popularly known from the shamanistic Hindu dance Buta Kola, worshipped in Karnataka.

Panjurli is represented as a boar-like demigod who is known for protecting the people and their crops. As legend goes, it is believed that Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati once adopted a boar, but as it grew older, it became destructive. This led Lord Shiva to send him to Earth and become a protector god.

On the other hand, Guliga Daiva is represented as a spirit much more powerful and ferocious than Panjurli. Often blamed for bringing diseases, misfortune, and chaos, Guliga Daiva’s legend describes it as being cursed by Lord Vishnu and sent to Earth.

About Kantara: Chapter 1

Kantara: Chapter 1 is a mythological action thriller starring, written, and directed by Rishab Shetty. The film, slated to release for October this year, is musically crafted by Ajaneesh Lokanath.

