BTS' 2020 track Zero O'Clock re-peaks on Worldwide iTunes Song Charts amid Twelve O’Clock-themed FESTA plan

BTS fans are in a celebratory mood as the group's 12th debut anniversary approaches. June is a special month for ARMY, dedicated to FESTA celebrations. This year, with most members still serving in the military, Jin and J-Hope are leading the FESTA activities. They've announced the theme for the 2025 FESTA to be Twelve O'Clock, inspired by their song 00:00 (Zero O'Clock). Following the announcement, the song gained renewed traction, surging back onto global charts.

00:00 (Zero O'Clock) re-peaked at #1 on Worldwide iTunes Song Charts

BTS' heartfelt song 00:00 (Zero O'Clock), released in 2020, secured the top position on the Worldwide iTunes Song Charts on June 2, demonstrating the group's widespread international appeal. The announcement of the Twelve O'Clock theme for Jin and J-Hope's FESTA 2025 activities on May 31 sparked a significant surge in the global streaming activity of the song Zero O'Clock. It propelled the track to reclaim its peak position on the global chart.

Notably, the song jumped from No. 2 to No. 1 in a mere 24 hours, making BTS the first and only K-pop group to achieve a No. 1 spot in the year 2025 as of now. It shows the song's timelessness as it still shook hearts even after being released five years ago. The #1 peak also showcased the dedicated support of the fandom, BTS ARMY, who made it possible for the boy band to achieve the stellar feat.

About 00:00 (Zero O'Clock

The poignant ballad 00:00 (Zero O'Clock) is a standout track from BTS's Map of the Soul: 7 album, featuring the group's vocal line consisting of Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The lyrics, penned by RM, explore themes of renewal, hope, and new beginnings, symbolized by the midnight hour, when one day gives way to another. The song masterfully captures the feeling of vulnerability while conveying a powerful message of optimism.

The concept of midnight, or zero o'clock, represents a moment of reset, offering a clean slate and a brief respite before embarking on a new journey. For many listeners, the song has served as a source of comfort and healing, resonating deeply with those navigating life's challenges.

