Days of Our Lives Recap June 4 Episode: Bo Reunites With Family, Marlena Grieves John’s Death

The Days of Our Lives episode of June 4 began with Hope helping Bo move to the couch. Despite being in a coma for years, Bo is already on his feet. Hope reminds him that she stayed by his side the whole time and kisses him, saying this is a fresh start. Bo is overwhelmed by the memories of what he did under Megan’s control, but Hope assures him their love remains strong.

Ciara walks in on her parents kissing and tells Bo about her life, she now has two children and travels with Ben. Bo is excited to meet his grandkids. Shawn Douglas arrives next and immediately asks what Bo remembers. Bo recalls everything, including being shot by Shawn. He insists it wasn’t Shawn’s fault and blames Megan. The two share an emotional hug.

Bo finds out he’s now a grandfather to four and reacts with excitement. But the mood shifts when he learns Victor has died. Bo breaks down, saying he never got the chance to tell his father he loved him. Hope then tells Bo that Doug has also passed. Bo is heartbroken but grateful for Hope’s support.

Elsewhere, Marlena sits by Tom and Alice’s memorial, grieving John’s death. She tells Will and Carrie that John wanted his reception at the Brady Pub. Marlena reveals she told John’s father herself because she has to learn to face things alone now. Will calls Sami, who won’t attend the memorial because her daughter had an accident and needs surgery.

Johnny prepares for his first day at Titan-DiMera but is shaken by the news of John’s death. Chanel comforts him, saying he’s brave like John and should be proud of carrying his name. Later, Johnny and Chanel visit Marlena, who tells him he already made John proud. Chanel promises to support Johnny through the pain.

Andrew comforts Paul, who wishes his dad hadn’t been a hero. They talk about postponing their wedding, but Marlena encourages them to go ahead. She says the family needs something joyful and convinces them to marry in Salem. Paul agrees, saying it will honor his father.

The episode ends on a quiet note as Shawn tells Hope that John didn’t survive, leaving her stunned.

