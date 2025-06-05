Why are BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s fans furious with KISS OF LIFE? Accusations of plagiarism being 'final boss' surface

Rising girl group KISS OF LIFE has found themselves at the center of yet another controversy. As they gear up for their comeback, the group’s newly released concept photos are stirring debate online. It’s not only for their visuals but also due to striking comparisons being made to BLACKPINK’s Jisoo. The backlash comes as the group continues to face lingering criticism over a previous incident involving cultural appropriation.

Advertisement

New comeback, familiar look?

Ahead of their upcoming release, KISS OF LIFE has been sharing teaser images for each member. However, when Haneul’s concept photos were unveiled, several fans were quick to point out uncanny similarities. Many noted that her styling closely resembled BLACKPINK Jisoo’s look from her solo video titled earthquake.

In the photos, Haneul is seen wearing a bold, all-black outfit, complete with sleek, long hair with bangs and statement accessories. Netizens say it mirrors Jisoo’s styling almost identically. The discussion quickly spread on online forums and social media, with fans accusing the group of mimicking Jisoo’s iconic visual concept. Some expressed disappointment, questioning why an emerging group would resort to imitation instead of forging their own identity.

Others, however, defended the similarities. They argue that Jisoo’s fashion influence is widespread in the industry and that overlaps in styling are bound to happen. This is especially true in K-pop, where trends often cycle quickly and stylists work with similar inspirations.

Advertisement

Recent cultural appropriation incident

This controversy follows closely behind another major backlash the group has been facing. During member Julie’s birthday livestream, the group drew heavy criticism over their chosen theme and styling. The celebration was presented under the theme of “old-school hip hop vibes.” It featured members dressed in outfits that were widely condemned for perpetuating racial stereotypes.

Viewers were particularly upset about the use of cultural hairstyles. It includes Bantu knots and cornrows, along with oversized gold chains, caps, and exaggerated mannerisms that seemed to mock African-American culture. The livestream also included freestyle rapping and dancing that many felt crossed the line into caricature. Social media users immediately voiced their outrage, calling the livestream tone-deaf and inappropriate.

With both the concept photo comparisons and the unresolved cultural appropriation concerns, KISS OF LIFE’s upcoming comeback is under intense scrutiny. Whether the group can successfully handle this turbulent moment remains to be seen.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: KISS OF LIFE dropped from KCON LA just 5 days after announcement following fan backlash over cultural appropriation controversy