INSIDE Neena Gupta’s stylish 66th Birthday Bash with Alia Bhatt’s mom Soni Razdan and more – don’t miss her stylish outfit

Birthday girl Neena Gupta may have turned 66 this year, but her spirit and energy make her not a day more than 18, and we love that about her. The veteran actress has never let age become a hurdle, be it in her professional or personal life, but has embraced it in full glory. Well, the diva had a crazy birthday party celebration with her closest friends and family, and we are here to give you a sneak peek into her bash.

Neena Gupta looked stunning in a stylish all-black attire. Her fashion statement can give even Gen Z a run for their money, and we bet she encourages so many women out there. We caught a couple of moments from her recently held birthday bash in the city. From posing like an excited kid with a balloon in her hand to slaying like a diva in that breathtakingly beautiful attire, she did it all, and we are here for such moments.

The Badhaai Ho actress hosted an intimate party, which was attended by her besties like Alia Bhatt’s mom Soni Razdan, Anu Ranjan, Gupta’s husband, daughter Masaba Gupta and her husband.

Neena’s hubby, Vivek Mehra, twinned with his lady love in black, and we are in awe of their sweet chemistry. We also got our hands on an inside picture from their intimate bash. The entire gang posed together and were all smiles. We can see a half-cut cake, empty wine glasses and a dinner plate on the table. The room had balloons with ‘Happy Birthday Mom’ written on them.

Talking about Neena Gupta’s personal life, the actress made it to the headlines recently with her bold choice of dress at an event. The actress has been promoting her upcoming ensemble cast film for the past couple of days. She has been serving quite sensational looks, and we are not complaining at all. At the trailer launch event of Metro..In Dino, the veteran actress sizzled in a white kaftan-style plain gown. But what stood out was her plunging neckline that split till her upper abdomen. The neck had big gold buttons that stood out. She wore a golden-colored bralette, again with a deep neck.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neena Gupta was last seen in Dil Dosti Aur Dogs and Aachaari Baa. Next up, she will be seen in the fourth season of the popular Amazon Prime Video series Panchayat.

