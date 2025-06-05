The Young and the Restless June 4 Episode Recap: Kyle Signs Victor’s Contract, Audra Pushes for Party Invite

On the June 4 episode of The Young and the Restless, Kyle Abbott took a major step with Victor Newman. At the Newman ranch, Victor agreed to Kyle’s proposal, but made him sign a contract with tough conditions. The agreement stated that if Kyle hurt Claire Newman, he would owe Victor USD 5 million and have to leave town.

Although Kyle initially wanted his lawyer to review the contract, Victor’s pressure led him to sign it without legal help. Kyle hoped this commitment would show Victor that he’s more than just Jack Abbott’s son.

Audra Charles spent much of the episode dealing with Victor’s growing impatience. She had planned lunch with Amy Lewis but rushed to meet Victor after he demanded a meeting. Victor criticized her for not doing enough to break up Kyle and Claire.

Audra argued that it takes time, but Victor told her to act fast before his trip to France. She later suggested getting Kyle away from Claire by taking him to Aristotle Dumas’ upcoming party. She convinced Victor to help her secure two invites, promising she would handle the rest.

After being fired by Aristotle Dumas, Damian Kane met with Lily Winters at the GCAC. He asked if Holden Novak could get a job at Winters. Lily agreed to talk to Devon and Nate about placing Holden in the hotel division. But when she brought up the idea to Nate in the park, he said he didn’t trust Holden.

Meanwhile, Holden blamed Damian for their firing and rejected the offer to join Winters. He walked away, saying it was time for a clean break. Later, Holden opened up to Audra at Crimson Lights, while Amy comforted Damian and encouraged him to make peace with Holden.

At the tack house, a doctor examined Cole Howard and noticed concerning chest sounds. He suspected pneumonia and sent Cole to the hospital for further tests. Victoria Newman accompanied him, and Claire Newman later shared the update with Kyle. She worried about her father’s health, but Kyle comforted her with kind words. When Claire asked how his meeting with Victor went, Kyle said it was fine and promised to share more details later.

