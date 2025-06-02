'Lovely 2seok': BTS' Jin and J-Hope's 'mesmerizingly good' FESTA 2025 concept switch wins hearts

BTS members Jin and J-Hope gave fans the biggest surprise by switching concepts of their solo projects as part of their 2025 BTS FESTA celebrations. The photoshoot was aimed to provide BTS ARMY with a delightful surprise ahead of their 12th debut anniversary. As the duo are the only military-discharged members of the group, they will try their best to not make fans feel the absence of the rest by feeding them with varied content. The concept switch is just the beginning!

Jin and J-Hope's solo concept switch

The newly unveiled photos by BTS' Weverse on June 1 showcased Jin taking on J-Hope's solo album Jack In The Box's avatar, and the latter recreating Jin's The Astronaut concept photos. The unexpected switch took fans by surprise, with them gushing over the duo's visuals and how well they pulled off each other's concepts while maintaining a sense of originality.

BIGHIT MUSIC also provided interesting hashtags to the switch– #WhoIsJinAndWhoIsHobi, #ThoughtItWasJinButItWasHoseok and #ThoughtItWasHoseokButItWasJin.

Check out fan reactions to J-Hope and Jin's concept switch

Fans called them "My lovely 2seok" and went gaga over the unique start to the FESTA activities. They can't get over how good Jin and J-Hope look in the pictures, calling them "so adorable." Some fans felt that whoever came up with the concept needs a raise, as they really "outdid themselves." They also predicted that the idea might have come from the two BTS members themselves, as their company allegedly gave them the freedom to chip in with ideas.

Many fans pointed out how similar the shots were to the original references, yet how different the vibes were. Regarding Jin's Jack in the Box shoot, the majority said he looks "cute," providing a different mood than that of J-Hope's intense photos. Jin literally embodies the spirit of his album's title, Happy. As per BTS ARMY, the shoot brought out the unique charm of both the members, showcasing "how perfect their own individual concepts are for them."

Some also jokingly said that Jin needed to remain in the box as he had been "so he can rest," as he has been filming back-to-back content. From Run Jin, Kian's Bizarre B&B, and the Echo album release to participating in Coldplay's Seoul concert, he has been working tirelessly for the past few months.

