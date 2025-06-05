BTS confirms RM, V and Jimin, Jungkook’s post-military plans: BIGHIT MUSIC warns fans against visiting base

Four out of the five BTS members serving in the military are slated to return within a short span of time. V and RM are scheduled for discharge on June 10, followed by Jimin and Jungkook's discharge on the next day. Ahead of that, their agency announced specific details regarding where fans can meet them, as reported by Soompi on June 5. Additionally, the agency has politely requested that fans refrain from visiting their military bases.

RM, V, Jimin, Jungkook's designated spot for meeting fans after military discharge

BIGHIT MUSIC, the agency representing BTS, reportedly announced that the boy band members will be greeting fans in various locations following their discharge. Separate locations have been chosen for RM and V, as well as for Jungkook and Jimin, for their post-discharge fan greetings. BTS' leader RM and V are scheduled to meet fans in Chuncheon, whereas Jimin and Jungkook will do so in Yeoncheon.

Rather than organizing events at their military bases, members will share brief messages and thoughts about their discharge in specially designated areas.

BIGHIT MUSIC urged fans not to visit BTS' ARMY bases

BTS' agency BIGHIT MUSIC appealed to fans to not visit the military bases where the members are currently serving, citing potential safety hazards due to the bases' limited accessibility and space constraints. "There will be no official events at the bases, and due to the narrow roads and limited space, large crowds could pose safety risks. We kindly ask that you refrain from visiting the military bases," the agency stated.

BTS to be a military training completed group in June

The entirety of BTS's seven members are anticipated to fulfill their military obligations by the end of June. Jin and J-Hope have already completed their service last year and are presently engaged in various activities for the group's 12th anniversary FESTA celebrations.

The upcoming discharge schedule has RM and V wrapping up their service on June 10, with Jimin and Jungkook set to follow suit on June 11. Meanwhile, SUGA, who is serving as a public service worker, is slated to conclude his duties on June 21.

