'Kim Taehyung aura': Fans thrilled as BTS' V's new military PICS and heartfelt note for fellow comrades surfaces ahead of discharge

The countdown begins! V's military discharge is just a week away, and BTS fans are ecstatic. After an 18-month wait, fans will soon be reunited with their favorite artist. As June 11 approaches, they are wondering what V's last few days in the barracks will be like. A recent fan-shared update shows V taking photos with his comrades and writing sweet farewell messages and signing autographs for them. As per fans, his center aura shined in the pictures.

V took group photos and gave handwritten notes to his military comrades

BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V's new pictures with his military mates thrilled his fans. Two group pictures, one monochrome and one coloured, were shared by BTS ARMY, showcasing the artist posing amid a group of fellow comrades. He looked as neat and suave as always, making fans gush over his visuals. He also signed autographs for the men he trained with and bonded in the 18 months in military camps, and wrote them words of encouragement. A comrade of his shared a photo of the same.

The brief but heartfelt note read, "You did a good job." The message would undoubtedly bring comfort and pride to anyone who has worked hard and endured the tough period of military training.

Check out fan reactions to V's new photos with fellow comrades

In the photos, V stood somewhere in the middle and fans couldn't help but recall the insane stage presence he had when he took the stage as the group's center. As per them, "the center kim taehyung AURA (was) so strong you can feel it through the screen." The K-pop star visuals stood out among the group of people he snapped the shots with, as per BTS ARMY. Some of them also shared some stage performance pics of the boy band where V is positioned in the middle, comparing them with his military groupies.

They felt that V shone in both spheres and dubbed him "fine man Captain Kim Taehyung." Several X-users gushed over his good-looks with one writing, "it's just absurd how beautiful this man is like INSANITY.”

