BTS' Jungkook planning GOLDEN solo tour from October to December? Post-military plans including Jakarta concert explored

BTS ARMY is abuzz with excitement as speculation about Jungkook's solo tour has gained momentum with new details emerging. According to updates from concert organizers and ticketing companies, the youngest member of BTS is reportedly set to embark on his first-ever GOLDEN solo tour in the second half of the year. Further fueling the rumors, insiders have allegedly leaked potential dates and venues for the concert.

Jungkook's solo world tour to take place from October 2026 to January 2026?

BTS fans, known as the ARMY, are buzzing with excitement with just 6 days remaining for Jungkook's military discharge. Ahead of that, rumors of BTS' golden maknae's potential solo world tour have taken over the internet. The speculations stemmed from a ticketing company, Ticketmaster's posting of a picture of Jungkook, captioned as "COMING SOON." Meanwhile, fans are alleged to have obtained information regarding the potential time period of the tour.

As per them, the tour will kick off in October 2025 and run through January 2026. They also pointed to Jungkook's profile on Ticketmaster as a possible indication of an upcoming tour, drawing parallels to J-Hope's similar situation before his solo tour announcement.

Jungkook to perform in Jakarta and Mexico as part of solo world tour?

Adding fuel to the K-pop star's solo world tour rumors, Mexican concert organisers DCECOFICIAL and Angel Rey, allegedly mentioned that the artist is slated to make a big announcement ahead of BTS' 2026 tour.

According to an insider's report on Weibo, Jakarta has been confirmed as a venue for the GOLDEN tour. According to them, the Jakarta stadium has already been booked for Jungkook's upcoming concert, scheduled for November 2025. He is also rumored to perform at Mexico's Estadio GNP Seguro. While there's no official word on the tour, fans are keeping a close eye on Ticketmaster and other official channels for any updates. If confirmed, this solo tour would mark a significant milestone in Jungkook's music career.

Following the surfacing of the GOLDEN tour rumors, "JUNGKOOK SOLO WORLD TOUR" trended on X and reached a Peak of 100% on Google Worldwide, showing a 600% increase in searches for Jungkook's possible solo world tour.

