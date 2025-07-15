ENHYPEN's Latin song debut soon? Photo with HYBE labelmate Daddy Yankee sparks collaboration rumors

Reggaeton icon Daddy Yankee recently joined BTS, TXT, ENHYPEN, and more as labelmates by signing with HYBE Latin America. The artist is the newest addition to the diverse talent managed by the corporate giant. Recently, his interaction with ENHYPEN sparked speculations regarding a musical collaboration with the K-pop stars. Fans are abuzz with excitement at the possibility of their two worlds colliding.

ENHYPEN X Daddy Yankee collaboration soon?

The ENHYPEN members and Daddy Yankee recently met up after the latter made his first song release titled Sonríele under HYBE Latin America on July 10. A picture from the meet-up was posted by the K-pop group's official X (formerly Twitter) account.

Daddy Yankee stood in the middle of Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Ni Ki, and made the ENHYPEN hand sign pose.

The unexpected joint appearance of the K-pop stars and the Puerto Rican rapper-singer took everyone by surprise. Their group photo, which was shared on July 14, went viral in no time. Fans have been abuzz with theories regarding a probable collaboration between them.

Check out fan reactions to Daddy Yankee's meet-up with ENHYPEN

Fans were taken into a frenzy with their favourite artists sharing screen space. They made comments like "are we getting enha latin song bc im so ready" in the post. They predicted the K-pop boy band's Latin song debut through a collaboration with the Despacito singer.

A lot of fans manifested an "ENHYPEN X DADDY YANKEE COLLAB." Some felt that the picture was taken last month as the global star posted about being en route to South Korea on June 25.

This sparked speculation about the collaboration with the ENHYPEN members already having taken place. They expect BELIFT LAB, the agency representing ENHYPEN, to suddenly drop the news of a surprise collaboration project between the HYBE labelmates. The photo post might be a subtle teaser for the forthcoming announcement, leaving fans eagerly anticipating what's to come.

Regarding ENHYPEN's latest project, they dropped their sixth EP Desire: Unleash, on June 5. It includes eight tracks, including the singles Loose and Bad Desire (With or Without You).

