BTS illegal info leak and sale: How HYBE's task force tracked airline employee for stealing celebrities' flight details

South Korean authorities have finally arrested an airline employee for illegally obtaining and selling flight information of BTS and other celebrities, a crime that has long plagued the entertainment industry. This case is particularly noteworthy as it is the first time the primary source of such leaked information has been caught.

The suspect, identified as A, was booked last month for violating the Information and Communications Network Act. While authorities have previously apprehended individuals who distributed celebrity flight details online, this is the first instance where the original supplier of the confidential data has been tracked down and charged.

The illicit trade of celebrity flight details has been a persistent issue, particularly for globally recognized K-pop stars like BTS. In response to growing concerns over the safety of their artists, HYBE formed a specialized task force (TF) in 2023 to investigate how sensitive flight details were being leaked. For two years, the team closely monitored illegal transactions, gathered evidence, and worked in coordination with law enforcement to track down the original source. Their efforts ultimately led to the identification and arrest of A.

A key challenge for HYBE and other entertainment agencies in tackling these leaks was the secretive nature of the transactions. Information was often sold in encrypted messaging apps, private chat rooms, and social media direct messages, making it difficult to trace the individuals involved. However, HYBE remained vigilant, consistently providing authorities with updates whenever suspicious activity was detected. Their persistence played a crucial role in the breakthrough of this case.

Following A’s arrest, entertainment agencies and industry insiders have urged airlines to implement stricter measures to prevent such leaks from recurring. Despite previous cases of unauthorized access to celebrity travel details, agencies claim that airline companies have been reluctant to take the issue seriously. According to reports, unauthorized individuals have repeatedly inquired about seat availability, checked in for flights under false pretenses, and made seat modifications without proper scrutiny. This has raised concerns about internal security weaknesses within airlines, particularly regarding employee access to private passenger data.

Meanwhile, HYBE issued a firm statement regarding the case, emphasizing their zero-tolerance policy toward privacy violations, “Selling or purchasing illegally obtained flight information is a clear violation of the law that threatens artists' safety, creates anxiety, and poses a serious risk to airport and in-flight security. We will uphold a zero-tolerance policy toward the commodification and trade of artists' personal information, pursuing legal action to the fullest extent without any settlements or leniency”, as reported by Yonhap.

For years, celebrities have faced privacy invasions due to the illegal trade of their flight details. The leaked information was sold at varying prices, depending on the level of detail provided. Basic information, such as flight numbers and departure times, was available for a lower fee, while premium buyers could access detailed personal travel records, including seat numbers and real-time updates on flight changes.

This data was often misused by obsessive sasaeng fans, who would book seats near idols, board the same flights, or manipulate reservations. Some even went as far as canceling or modifying celebrities’ flight arrangements, causing major disruptions to their schedules. Others used the information to gather at airports in large numbers, creating security risks for both artists and fellow passengers.