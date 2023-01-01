BTS’ J-Hope, TXT wow at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve: 5 highlights from their stages

BTS member J-Hope rocked the stage at this year’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve as the penultimate performer and it was the best thing to ring in the new year with! J-Hope officially became only the second Korean soloist to take to the stage with a fabulous lineup of songs including BTS’ releases and his own solo hits. Boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER also made their own debut at the show however their performance came with a twist. Here are the highlights from both their stages. J-Hope’s third time

The BTS member made his third stop at ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest’ show and his first solo rodeo at the 2022 edition. He was announced as one of the performers just a few days ahead of the show and it soon became a hot topic as the BTS member teased a power-packed stage to the fans. Following septet’s appearances in 2017 and 2019 as a whole, his third attendance was highly anticipated with already a successful year in the pocket for the soloist. A debut with ‘Jack In The Box’ that created global waves and brought in large numbers for J-Hope, followed by a performance at the 2022 Lollapalooza music festival as a headliner and more stages than ever for him as a soloist, it had already been a big one for the BTS member as he decided to end it on a high note!

TXT’s dreamy location Boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER who went in as first time performers at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve added a Disney touch to their fabulous stage presence. Their show was scheduled to take place at the Disneyland Resort in California. While pre-recorded for the television broadcast, the quintet were present in person for a live performance at the venue. Members Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai head to the stage with a lot of excitement and talent to showcase.

Top-notch rehearsal The BTS member came out at the location in New York’s Times Square on the 31st, ahead of his performance to do a primary rehearsal and soundcheck for his performance later in the night. The venue was jam packed with fans of the artist who cheered him on as he was his charming self, dressed down but decked in complete J-Hope style. A minor slipping incident alarmed the crew and the audience but the soloist assured everyone of his safety and went on in a cheerful mood. A lot of the fans in the crowd seemed to be his own as he successfully garnered a lot of attention. Magic with TXT TOMORROW X TOGETHER performed 2 songs from their vast and immensely popular discography. They unleashed the power of their strong choreography and vocals with ‘Good Boy Gone Bad’ from their fourth EP, ‘Minisode 2: Thursday's Child’ released in May 2022. Their next performance was the massive hit ‘0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)’ where they let out new year wishes and mesmerised the audience. Dressed in chic fits, very on brand for the holiday season and their overall star vibes, the five members seemed to be having the best time.

J-Hope’s the main event Under the raining skies of New York’s Times Square, covered in Dior ensembles from head to toe, the BTS member entered the stage with a lot of cheer from the fans present in the crowd. They came in with banners to support him, ready to lose their voice for this superstar. J-Hope started the performance with his solo track ‘= (Equal Sign)’, a remarkable entrance highlighting the importance of equality worldwide, and his own take on social issues. A track on his latest album, it has received acclaim from many around the world as J-Hope flaunted his infallible vocals while performing. He continued to showcase his stage prowess with ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’ his collaboration track with Becky G which was released in 2019 and made the crowd dance to his tunes as he grooved along on the stage alongside dancers. Not leaving his BTS roots behind, J-Hope closed off the performance with the group’s track ‘Butter’ in its Holiday remix version.

Bonus TOMORROW X TOGETHER made the new year even more special as they shot a small clip with artist Ciara in Korean who was previously shown singing along to their songs. They wished lots of luck in the new year to everyone in an adorable clip shared on her TikTok.

J-Hope met up with the host of the show, Ryan Seacrest, right after his performance. Visibly out of breath, he expressed gratitude and warmheartedness in the brief catch-up.

“Thank you Ryan for inviting me to share these beautiful moments with everyone. So thank you. You know I have good memories with BTS here but experiencing this on my own is also meaningful, so honoured to be here.”

