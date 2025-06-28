BTS' Jungkook's latest sightings with Jimin called 'fan service', ARMY defends him against hate comments

Jungkook has been hanging out with his BTS buddies, especially Jimin, since getting out of the military on June 11. The duo has been on an international vacation, with recent sightings in the US, Switzerland and Vietnam. They might have been chilling together after 18 months of military training. However, some solo stans of Jungkook weren't having it and demanded he focus on his individual projects instead of trying to do things to please shippers.

Jimin and Jungkook's latest whereabouts

Jungkook has been allegedly spending time with Jimin since their military service completion. From joint overseas travelling to the BTS' maknae filming reels videos for Jimin and drawing his caricature, the K-pop duo have been doing fun activities together. Their international trip was also linked to the filming of Season 2 of their popular variety show, Are You Sure?!

Although the artists seemed to been using their getaway as an unwinding session, some individuals had harsh reactions to that.

Why are Jimin and Jungkook's latest activities being called fan service?

Fans seemed to love the recent Jimin X Jungkook crumbs, with some lovingly calling them 'Jikook' and even jokingly shipping them. The duo's continued joint activities seemed to be an attempt to fuel those fan-made narratives, as per some solo stans. Claiming themselves as Jungkook's long-term fans, they stated being worried of his actions being part of "fan service".

As per them, he was too old to resort to childlike stuffs like a duo variety show. They wrote long comments about how he should focus on his solo activities rather than being out and about with Jimin, as he "shines enough alone." Since Jungkook doesn't own a personal social media account, they took to the comment section of his pet dog Bam, to express their views.

However, BTS ARMY defended the artists by strongly criticising the antis. They pointed out that the accounts making the malicious remarks were fake, and were created with the sole purpose of spreading hate. As per them, the BTS members were aware of what would be beneficial for their careers more than anyone else.

The fans also reported the comments and asked everyone to write "meaningful" messages for the artists henceforth.

