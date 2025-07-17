'Taekook' crumbs: BTS' V squishes Jungkook's cheeks and recreates viral aura farming TikTok video with him, watch

BTS members V and Jungkook created a buzz on the internet by hosting an unexpected livestream on June 17 at midnight IST. It was daytime at their current location, Los Angeles, when they held the broadcast while traveling together in a car. The duo, affectionately known as "Taekook" among the fandom BTS ARMY, had fans gushing over their adorable moments. If you missed the live stream, here are the highlights for you to catch up.

V squishes Jungkook's cheeks while travelling

BTS members Kim Taehyung aka V and Jungkook are known for their close, family-like bond. Their natural skinship often fed the delusions of the "taekook" shippers. In their latest livestream, held through V's Instagram account, the duo showcases their usual synergy. Towards the end of the short broadcast, V squishes Jungkook's cheeks, just like he used to do earlier.

It was a deja vu of that one moment when Jungkook claimed that his cheeks were not squishy and V quickly proved him wrong by hilariously compressing his face. Many fans expressed it to be a dream to be able to share such moments with Jungkook. The singer duo's antics brought back fond memories for fans, reminiscent of the carefree times when the BTS members would enjoy each other's company and share lighthearted moments.

V and Jungkook recreated viral aura farming and partner reveal Tiktok videos

V and Jungkook proved that they are chronically online by recreating viral TikTok trends during the livestream. They did the iconic hand movements that the viral 11-year-old Indonesian boy did in the video. For those unfamiliar with the trend, it is called "aura farming challenge", and features a little boy standing on the edge of a boat, doing his little dances, as the boat was rowed in full speed.

The challenge earned its name, as the boy in the original video exuded an unconscious aura, while "farming" referred to accumulating points or experience, a term commonly used in online gaming The BTS duo also hopped on to the partner reveal challenge with V pulling Jungkook in the camera space through a hand gesture. Fans adored watching them have a great time and were eager for more interactions like that.

