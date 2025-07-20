BTS’ Jimin, Jin lead July 2025 Boy Group Member rankings with G-Dragon, Cha Eun Woo close behind: Check out Top 30

For the month of July, BTS’ Jimin has once again claimed the No. 1 spot. He topped the Korean Business Research Institute’s brand reputation rankings for individual boy group members. Based on big data analysis gathered between June 19 and July 19, Jimin earned a brand reputation index of 5,349,396. He continues his consistent run at the top.

Advertisement

Key phrases linked to Jimin’s popularity this month included “ARMY birthday,” “Like Crazy,” and “Who.” Meanwhile, his related terms leaned toward “record,” “congratulate,” and “unchanged.” He also scored an impressive 92.08% positive sentiment in the positivity-negativity analysis. This reflects his strong public image and loyal fan support.

BTS’ Jin rises to No. 2 amid solo tour buzz, G-Dragon holds strong at 3rd

Coming in second is fellow BTS member Jin. His brand reputation index jumped by 48.72% from June, totaling 4,791,370 for July. The sharp increase came shortly after he kicked off his solo world tour. His ongoing performances across various cities have greatly boosted his visibility and fan engagement.

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon secured third place with a brand reputation score of 4,275,862, retaining his position from last month. His lasting impact and reputation as a trendsetter in the K-pop and fashion industries continue to keep his name high on the list.

Cha Eun Woo and Jungkook stay strong in Top 5

Advertisement

Landing just behind G-Dragon, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo ranked fourth with a score of 4,193,684. It reflects a 1.28% increase from June. His consistent activity across music, acting, and endorsements keeps him a fan favorite and a familiar face in the media.

Rounding out the top five is BTS’ Jungkook, who earned a brand index of 3,974,767. The golden maknae recently opened a second Instagram account, years after deleting his original one. This move may be contributing to the ongoing buzz, helping him maintain his spot in the top ranks.

Top 30 boy group members for July 2025

The top 15 also includes other BTS members, such as V, SUGA, J-Hope, and RM. New-gen idols such as RIIZE’s Wonbin, TXT’s Yeonjun, and ZEROBASEONE’s Sung Han Bin have also made a mark in the rankings this month.

Here are the top 30 boy group members for July 2025:

BTS’ Jimin BTS’ Jin BIGBANG’s G-Dragon ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo BTS’ Jungkook Wanna One’s Kang Daniel BTS’ V GOT7’s Jinyoung TVXQ’s Yunho BTS’ SUGA BTS’ J-Hope Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon RIIZE’s Wonbin BTS’ RM EXO’s Baekhyun Super Junior’s Kyuhyun NU’EST & Wanna One’s Hwang Minhyun SHINee’s Minho ZEROBASEONE’s Sung Han Bin TXT’s Yeonjun Super Junior’s Kim Heechul THE BOYZ’s Sunwoo SHINee’s Taemin SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi TXT’s Soobin ATEEZ’s San THE BOYZ’s Juyeon BIGBANG’s Taeyang SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu HIGHLIGHT’s Yoon Doojoon

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jungkook, Jimin ask sasaeng fans to ‘stop calling’ after phone numbers get leaked; ARMYs demand action from BIGHIT MUSIC