Where was BTS' Jin's Don't Say You Love Me filmed? Fans spot location clues and HYYH-era easter eggs

BTS member Jin is set to make his highly anticipated solo comeback by releasing his second EP Echo on May 16. Ahead of the album's drop, he unveiled posters and an official teaser for the lead single Don't Say You Love Me, sparking widespread curiosity and speculations about the location where the music video was filmed. Theories are abounding, with some fans wondering if Jin flew with J-Hope to the location, while others are exploring possible connections to the BTS HYYH universe.

Several BTS ARMY have presented their respective fan theories regarding the filiming location of Don't Say You Love Me, with most of them mentioning a common place– Singapore. In the MV teaser we see Jin and actress Shin Se Kyung walking towards each other in a pathway connecting towards two buildings. According to fans, it is Singapore’s iconic National Gallery. Eagle-eyed ARMYs have also identified Singapore landmarks in the posters, including Gardens by the Bay, Singapore Flyer, Marina Bay skyline and ArtScience Museum.

Many also joked that Jin might have joined his BTS member J-Hope on the flight to Singapore as the latter was there just a few days back. J-Hope recently performed his HOPE ON THE STAGE concert in the country on April 26 and 27. Besides the location, fans are also speculating about Jin's upcoming MV being a potential part 2 of BTS HYYH (The Most Beautiful Moment in Life) era. Within the HYYH narrative, Jin's character plays a significant role, often depicted as a figure who watches over or subtly influences the struggles of his friends.

Theories abound about the possibility of his using a time loop to alter the course of events around the dead girl of HYYH and save her in Don't Say You Love Me. Some fans have noted visual hints in the posters, such as Jin wearing a similar striped shirt like in the HYYH storyline. Others have pointed out the presence of vintage cars and Ferris wheels, elements that might tie into the broader themes of time travel within the Bangtan Universe.

As fans eagerly await Echo album's release, the mystery surrounding the music video's location and potential connections to the larger BTS narrative has only added to the excitement and anticipation.

