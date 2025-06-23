Cho Yi Hyun, Choo Young Woo’s Head Over Heels Release Schedule: When and where to watch on OTT, plot, cast, episode guide, more

K-drama fans now have another title to tune into with the launch of tvN’s latest series, Head Over Heels. Premiering on June 23, 2025, the show stars Cho Yi Hyun and Choo Young Woo in leading roles.

When and where to watch

The series will follow a two-episode-per-week format, airing every Monday and Tuesday. Korean viewers can catch the show at 20:50 KST on tvN. Meanwhile, global audiences, including those in India, can stream it on Amazon Prime Video at 5:20 PM IST. This global accessibility ensures real-time fan reactions and discussions.

Advertisement

Plot overview

At its core, Head Over Heels follows the life of Park Seong Ah, a seemingly ordinary high school girl who is anything but typical. By day, she blends in with her peers, focusing on studies and trying to live a quiet life. By night, she transforms into Fairy Cheon Ji, a young shaman with rare spiritual abilities. She can communicate with the dead, foresee tragic events, and interact with unseen entities.

Her double life becomes increasingly complicated when a new student named Bae Gyeon Woo transfers into her class. From their very first meeting, Seong Ah is struck by a disturbing vision: he is destined to die. Gyeon Woo’s life seems plagued by constant bad luck, but Seong Ah’s immediate crush on him drives her to act.

Rather than keep her vision to herself, she chooses to intervene. She becomes determined to change his fate, even if it means challenging the natural order of things.

Advertisement

Cast and characters

The cast brings a mix of rising stars and seasoned performers to the screen:

Cho Yi Hyun takes on the role of Park Seong Ah, portraying both the quiet, studious teenager and her more powerful spiritual identity.

Choo Young Woo plays Bae Gyeon Woo. He’s a well-meaning but cursed transfer student who unintentionally becomes the center of Seong Ah’s spiritual mission.

Choo Ja Hyun appears as Yeom Hwa. She plays a veteran shaman and mentor who guides Seong Ah through the difficulties of controlling and understanding her abilities.

Cha Kang Yoon joins the cast as Ji Ho, a classmate whose presence bring additional tension to the high school environment.

Full episode schedule

The drama will consist of 12 episodes, with a consistent schedule of two episodes per week. Below is the complete rollout plan:

Episode 1 – June 23, 2025

Episode 2 – June 24, 2025

Episode 3 – June 30, 2025

Episode 4 – July 1, 2025

Episode 5 – July 7, 2025

Episode 6 – July 8, 2025

Episode 7 – July 14, 2025

Episode 8 – July 15, 2025

Episode 9 – July 21, 2025

Episode 10 – July 22, 2025

Episode 11 – July 28, 2025

Episode 12 – July 29, 2025

Advertisement

The journey begins today, and with each episode, the stakes will only rise. Will Park Seong Ah succeed in saving Bae Gyeon Woo, or is fate unchangeable after all?

ALSO READ: K-dramas to watch on OTT this week, June 23-29: Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun-led Squid Game 3 to Head Over Heels