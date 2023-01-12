Dating rumours grip K-pop world: NCT’s Taeyong and Park Ju Hyun, SEVENTEEN's Vernon and TXT’s stylist?

Now, another set of rumours involving a K-pop artist and a K-drama star began their course on the internet and once again their agencies have come out to clarify the same. Here’s a roundup of slightly questionable and some downright funny dating rumours in the world of K-pop currently.

Just a day ago, BIGBANG member G-Dragon ’s agency YG Entertainment, denied the rumours running rife about his relationship with Shinsegae Group’s chairwoman Lee Myung Hee’s granddaughter. The two went out with other friends as she is known to be acquainted with quite a few artists associated with the agency and she shared a photo enjoying her time at the Mnet survival show ‘Street Man Fighter’ concert in Seoul. Soon as rumours of them dating were doing the rounds, the retail giant released a rare statement rubbishing them and asking to refrain from making speculations.

NCT’s Taeyong and actress Park Ju Hyun

On January 12, an online community post caught the attention of netizens which claimed that NCT member Taeyong and actress Park Ju Hyun were dating. The post included the two artists’ liking for online gaming and a reference to the SuperM member’s username. They also shared information about the ‘Love All Play’ actor attending a recent NCT concert.

The poster claimed that Taeyong’s gaming ID was ‘Sorang-i’, and they related it to Park Ju Hyun’s character named Sorang in her currently ongoing MBC K-drama ‘The Forbidden Marriage’. Furthermore, the post spoke about Park Ju Hyun attending NCT 127’s concert and being seated in the section reserved for family members, feeding the rumours.

Park Ju Hyun’s agency, 935 Entertainment, has responded to this by saying that “Actress Park Ju Hyun and NCT’s Taeyong are just friends.” They clarified any confusion about her attending the concert by adding that she likes to attend shows of her favourite artists, and is known to posting photos from her visits. “She personally attended IU’s concert and shared a picture, and goes to various other concerts besides that [the NCT 127 concert], posting pictures from them.”

As for her online gaming, the source from her agency said that the actor enjoys games as a hobby, so much so that she has posted videos of her playing on her YouTube channel. They said that Park Ju Hyun and NCT’s Taeyong are just buddies who like to play games together, and do not have anything further than that. The source added that the actress has a large group of friends who she keeps up with.

SM Entertainment, Taeyong’s agency, reportedly gave a very brief response by calling the rumours false and reiterating that they are just friends.

SEVENTEEN’s Vernon and a TXT staff member

Netizens claimed that SEVENTEEN member Vernon is dating a stylist from TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s team. It was said that the staff member was recently asked if she was dating on her Instagram to which she replied with a “Yes” over a photo of a teddy bear. Reportedly, a similar item was spotted being brought back by the SEVENTEEN member following the group’s US tour. More similarities in their accessories which are being called as “couple items” were noted by netizens.

There has been no response from SEVENTEEN’s agency about the rumours and many are questioning the credibility of these claims.

TXT’s Yeonjun and LE SSERAFIM’s Huh Yunjin

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s oldest member Yeonjun is known to be acquaintances with a lot of K-pop idols around the industry and often hangs out with them, building a big circle of friends. He also participates in dance challenges and one of his most loved ones are those with LE SSERAFIM’s Kim Chaewon for the girl group’s songs ‘FEARLESS’ and ‘ANTIFRAGILE’.

Now rumours about him dating another LE SSERAFIM member are doing the rounds as netizens have reportedly found Huh Yunjin’s Spotify account. The said account allegedly has the songs previously suggested by the K-pop idol and is named ‘Yunny’ which goes around as Yunjin’s nickname. The netizens are also claiming that Yunjin’s sister reportedly follows the account.

The interesting bit comes in with the details that people have noticed as the made note of the profile photo which is reportedly a drawing of a girl and a boy, claimed to be Yeonjun and Yunjin. The picture in concern is drawing similarities to the LE SSERAFIM member’s recent most solo release ‘I≠ DOLL’ which has an animated photo as its cover and the same animation throughout the music video. It is being said that the profile photo for the music account is of Yunjin sometime in September 2022 with the boy’s drawing looking very similar to how Yeonjun looked at the same time. They have made connections to his greenish hairstyle and ear piercing. Another claim comes in the form of the idols’ appearance during the show ‘The Game Caterers’ where the netizens spoke about them hanging around each other.

While the two are under the same parent label and could very well be friends, their respective agencies are yet to respond to the rumours.