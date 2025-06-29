BTS' SUGA turns supportive teacher for autistic teen, find out how 'voice is also instrument' words changed kid's life

While the world knows BTS’ SUGA as a world-class artist and producer, a recent story has shed light on another side of him. It highlights his deeply compassionate nature and the influence he has off-stage. After completing his military service duties, SUGA quietly spent his spring volunteering at Seoul’s Severance Hospital. There, he worked with children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

In addition to donating a generous 5 billion KRW toward the hospital’s new treatment center for developmental disorders, he played an active role in supporting young patients. He also took part in a groundbreaking therapy initiative that focused on encouragement and emotional connection.

The MIND Program

In November 2023, SUGA met Dr. Cheon Keun Ah, a child psychiatrist at Severance Hospital. Their meeting led to the creation of the MIND Program, an acronym for Music, Interaction, Network, and Diversity. The project was designed to offer music-based therapy sessions for children with autism. It aims to foster communication, emotional expression, and social development through shared musical experiences.

Instead of focusing on traditional instruction, the program encouraged each child to explore their own form of expression: whether through instruments, movement, or sound. SUGA, fully immersed in the sessions, offered encouragement and created a supportive space where every child could feel seen and heard.

A moment that spoke volumes

In a recently released YouTube video, Dr. Cheon recounted one moment from the program that deeply moved everyone present. It involves a teenager with autism, someone Dr. Cheon had personally been treating for over a decade since early childhood.

“This child didn’t know how to play any instruments, and in the early stages of the program, they were quiet and often expressionless,” she explained. But one day during a group music session, the teen appeared downcast while watching others play. With a quiet voice and downturned eyes, the child muttered, “I don’t know how to play any instruments…”

SUGA, observing from nearby, didn’t hesitate to step in. Kneeling beside the child, he gently replied, “Your voice is an instrument too. Looks like you just have to sing then.” It was a simple sentence, but it changed everything.

A smile, a song, and a breakthrough

Dr. Cheon shared that the moment SUGA offered those words, the child’s demeanor changed dramatically. For the first time during the program, the teen smiled brightly. He then began singing, loudly and confidently. “Everyone was so shocked and moved!” Dr. Cheon said.

It wasn’t just a fleeting moment of joy; it sparked something lasting. The child reportedly went home and excitedly told their mother, “Mom! Teacher Min said my voice is an instrument. I’m going to sing now!” At the next session, the mother arrived emotional and tearful, sharing her child’s words with the staff. For a family that had walked a long journey with autism, this single experience meant hope and transformation.

