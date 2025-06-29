Song Joong Ki's marriage to Katy Louise Saunders caused distance from friends? Yoo Jae Suk reveals 'awkward' status

The June 28 broadcast of Pinggyego (Episode 80) was titled 'It's Just an Excuse to Share a Meal.' The episode wasn't just filled with casual banter. It also gave fans a glimpse into the personal lives of two of South Korea's beloved personalities, Yoo Jae Suk and Lee Hyori.

During their candid conversation, Yoo opened up about his friendship with actor Song Joong Ki. He reveals that the two have lost touch over time, especially after the actor's remarriage and transition into family life.

Advertisement

Nostalgia brings up Song Joong Ki

While reminiscing about their shared entertainment history, Yoo brought up how Lee Hyori had been the very first guest on Running Man. This sparked a memory for Hyori, who recalled getting closer to Song Joong Ki around the same period.

As quoted by Kbizoom, "We got close around that time," she said fondly. "He even appeared on my husband's radio show afterward. He's very warm and friendly." Clearly fond of the actor, Hyori asked if Song Joong Ki had ever guested on Pinggyego.

When Yoo Jae Suk responded that he hadn't, she immediately laughed and said, "He needs to come on!" Yoo then looked directly into the camera with a grin and said, "Joong Ki, you heard that, right? Hyori noona is calling you out." But as the moment lingered, Yoo's smile faded slightly as he got a little more serious.

Feels 'awkward' now

Advertisement

Yoo Jae Suk went on to admit that he and Song Joong Ki used to stay in touch now and then. However, things changed once Joong Ki entered a new chapter in his life. "But ever since he got married and everything, it feels too awkward to reach out," Yoo confessed.

He continued, explaining that he assumes the actor's life is very full at the moment, especially since he's now raising children. Yoo expressed that he didn't want to disturb him during what's clearly a busy and private time in his life.

A new chapter for Song Joong Ki

The conversation brought fans back to Song Joong Ki's personal journey. In January 2023, the actor announced his marriage to Katy Louise Saunders, a British actress. The couple has since welcomed two children: a son and a daughter.

Since tying the knot, Song Joong Ki has largely stepped back from public events and media appearances. He and his wife have opted for a quieter lifestyle in Italy, away from the spotlight. Still, he hasn't paused his acting career and remains involved in new roles.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Here's when Song Joong Ki, Chun Woo Hee’s Florist may premiere: JTBC releases plans for Friday titles