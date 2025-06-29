PIC: Nagarjuna Akkineni’s daughters-in-law Sobhita and Zainab make a perfect blissful moment sharing a loving bond

Nagarjuna Akkineni’s younger son, Akhil Akkineni, tied the wedding knot with his artist Zainab Ravdjee on June 6, 2025. Now, in a picture-perfect moment, the artist can be seen sharing a loving bond with Sobhita Dhulipala.

Nagarjuna Akkineni’s daughters-in-law Sobhita Dhulipala and Zainab Ravdjee together

In a series of images shared by photographer Eshant Raju, Naga Chaitanya’s wife, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Akhil’s wife, Zainab, were seen having a loving moment together.

Advertisement

The black-and-white picture featured both Nagarjuna Akkineni’s daughters-in-law, who were seen having a beautiful smile, looking blissful together.

Check out the picture feat. Sobhita Dhulipala and Zainab Ravdjee

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tied the wedding knot on December 4, 2024. The celebrity couple entered wedlock in an intimate ceremony at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.

Months later, his young brother Akhil got married to his lady love at the same venue. With his family around him, the wedding was graced with several celebrities, including Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, SS Rajamouli, and more, making an appearance.

Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee had been apparently dating for some time with making their relationship official with their engagement announcement last year.

Who is Akhil’s wife Zainab Ravdjee?

Zainab Ravdjee is the daughter of industrialist Zulfi Ravdjee. Born in Hyderabad, the 39-year-old is based in Mumbai, where she has carved out a life for herself as a painter. The successful artist has spent her career in various locations, including India, Dubai, and London.

Advertisement

Apart from being a creative individual immersed in the world of painting, the artist has also appeared as an actress in the MF Hussain-directed movie Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities.

Coming to Akhil Akkineni’s work front, the actor was last seen in a leading role in the movie Agent. Following the movie’s failure, the actor will next appear in a lead role in the movie titled Lenin.

Initially, it was announced that Sreeleela might be playing the female lead in the film, and apparently underwent shoor for 8 days. However, recent reports state that she has walked out of the project due to undisclosed reasons.

With the Parasakthi actress leaving the movie, it has been speculated that actress Bhagyashrii Borse might join it now, with an official announcement pending.

ALSO READ: Sivakumar reveals how life has changed after Suriya became actor: 'For many years, I looked after family, but now...'