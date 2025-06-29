How to watch Squid Game Season 3 Hindi dubbed version? Lee Jung Jae starrer eyes last laugh with finale

After months of fan theories, cliffhangers, and global hype, the most anticipated K-drama of the decade has officially returned. Squid Game Season 3 premiered worldwide on June 27, 2025. It delivers six high-stakes episodes to close out the iconic series. And for Indian fans wondering where to watch the Hindi-dubbed version, we’ve got you covered.

Where to stream Squid Game Season 3 in Hindi?

Indian viewers can stream the latest season of Squid Game on Netflix. The OTT platform offers the series in multiple languages. It includes Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, English, Arabic, French, German, Indonesian, and Italian, among others.

Not a fan of dubbing? No worries! Netflix also provides subtitles in several languages. This allows fans to enjoy the show in its original Korean audio while selecting the subtitle option that best suits them.

What to expect from Season 3?

Season 3 picks up right after the chaos of Season 2. Following a failed rebellion, the loss of a trusted friend, and a shocking betrayal, Gi Hun (Lee Jung Jae) finds himself more broken than ever. But the Squid Game doesn’t stop for anyone.

As new games begin, the stakes are even higher, forcing Gi Hun and the other survivors into deadlier rounds that push their morality and sanity to the brink. With every move, they're forced to make impossible decisions, and not all of them will survive.

Meanwhile, In Ho (Lee Byung Hun) is back as the Front Man, orchestrating the games while entertaining a new batch of mysterious VIPs. His brother, Jun Ho (Wi Ha Joon), is still searching for the hidden island. However, he has no idea that a traitor is watching his every move.

Will Gi Hun find a way to turn the tables once again? Can Jun Ho expose the truth before it's too late? You'll have to stream the season to uncover the answers.

Time to binge

So, whether you’re watching for the action, the plot twists, or just to see how the story ends, Squid Game Season 3 promises a rollercoaster ride of emotions. With Netflix offering the series in Hindi and regional languages, fans across the country can dive into the finale in their preferred language format. The games are on. Are you ready?

