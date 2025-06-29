Sivakumar reveals how life has changed after Suriya became actor: 'For many years, I looked after family, but now...'

Suriya is currently involved in the making of his movie Suriya46 with director Venky Atluri. Now, the actor is making headlines for a different reason, thanks to his father Sivakumar’s comments.

Former actor Sivakumar on his son Suriya guiding their family

Talking to Cinema Express, former actor Sivakumar said, “Once, I guided the family and took care of Suriya. Made him study in school and college, he worked for a while in another job, and later on, he became a hero.”

“For many years, I looked after the family, but now, he guides it. Now we are all under his guidance, and moving ahead with his leadership.”

As many already know, Suriya’s father, Sivakumar, was an actor in Tamil cinema and television. Making his debut in 1965’s Kaakum Karangal, the actor went on to appear as the lead in 195 movies, predominantly in Tamil.

While the actor was last seen in a film in 2008, he is often a part of various public events.

Suriya’s work front

Suriya was last seen in a lead role for the romantic actioner Retro, directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The movie featured the story of Paari, the foster son of a mobster who is used by his adoptive father as a fighting machine.

However, after falling in love with Rukmini, Paari decides to end his violent ways, but is unsuccessful on the day of his wedding. How he changes for the love of his life, and what leads him to discover his true destiny, form the rest of the film.

With Pooja Hegde as the co-lead, the Suriya-starrer featured actors like Joju George, Jayaram, Nassar, and others in key roles.

Moving ahead, the Kanguva actor will be seen in a lead role in the film Karuppu. The upcoming Tamil-language film is a commercial entertainer, with rumors speculating that it tells the story of a vigilante man fighting against injustice.

The RJ Balaji directorial will have Trisha Krishnan in the lead role. Furthermore, the actor is currently filming for Venky Atluri’s family drama with Jana Nayagan’s Mamitha Baiju appearing in a key role.

