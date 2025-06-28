Meet Neena Gupta’s quiet power partner Vivek Mehra – CA, Super dad and man behind 17 corporate boards

We are sure that most of you must have already binge-watched Panchayat Season 4 till now. And if you have, then you must have surely fallen in love with Neena Gupta’s character. Well, as confident and charming as she was in the show, her real-life personality is equally vibrant. Her fans know a lot about her, but not many are aware of her real-life husband, Vivek Mehra. Let us give you a sneak peek into his life and take you through their love story.

Vivek Mehra’s educational background

Vivek Mehra was born in Delhi in 1961. His schooling happened in Himachal Pradesh at Lawrence School, Sanawar. He did his higher studies from Delhi University’s Shri Ram College of Commerce. He further pursued Chartered Accountancy from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Vivek Mehra’s early career

Talking about his career, Vivek Mehra began as Managing Partner at P.R. Mehra & Co., Delhi. After this, he joined PwC India, led M&A tax practice and then became a member of the PwC governing board.

After his successful tenure at PwC, Mehra was an independent director at major firms DLF, Zee Entertainment, HT Media, Hero Future Energies, Chambal Fertilisers, etc. Apart from this, he is also the director across 17 companies, including Havells India, Bharat Hotels, Masaba’s fashion firm, etc.

How did Vivek Mehra and Neena Gupta’s love story begin?

Reportedly, Neena Gupta and Vivek Mehra met on a flight in the mid-2000s. It was only during those couple of hours that they formed a strong bond. After knowing each other for almost 8 years, these two tied the knot in a private ceremony in the U.S on 15 July 2008. As most of you already know that these two are in a long-distance marriage. Neena stays in Mumbai and Vivek stays in Delhi due to their work commitments. But this does not stop them from expressing their love for each other. Vivek is not only a fabulous husband but also a doting father to the actress’ daughter, Masaba Gupta.

Not many know that this is Vivek Mehra’s second marriage, and Neena is his second wife. He has never disclosed the name of his first wife, but it took place before he met the Panchayat actress. With that marriage, he has 2 kids, but they all stay away from the limelight.

