Aarti Ravi gets emotional as she celebrates son Aarav Ravi’s birthday: ‘This hasn’t been easy year’

Aarti Ravi recently took to her social media handle to pen a note on her son Aarav Ravi’s birthday. The popular internet celebrity shared a couple of pictures with her son, but kept their faces out of the images.

Aarti Ravi’s birthday note for Aarav Ravi

Sharing the note on her Instagram handle, she said, “Somehow overnight… you’ve grown taller than me. And now you won’t stop reminding me! But it’s not just your height that’s changed — it’s your heart, your strength, your quiet resilience.”

The social media icon added that the year has been challenging for them, and said, “This year hasn’t been easy — I know that. But you’ve faced every moment with more grace than most adults could.” She added how Aarav held strong with steady steps and stood by to believe in the good.

Aarti concluded and said, “Happy Birthday, Aarav. You’ve grown in more ways than I can measure — and no matter how tall you get, or how much you tease me about it… You’ll always be my little boy, and I’ll always be your biggest cheerleader.”

Here’s how Aarti Ravi celebrated her son’s birthday

As Aarav Ravi is celebrating his birthday, Trisha Krishnan penned her wishes for him in a comment on the post. She said, “Happy birthday to my most special boy.”

Trisha Krishnan’s birthday wish for Aarav Ravi

For those who don’t know, Aarav Ravi, the son of Ravi Mohan and Aarti, is the eldest of their two sons. The popular star kid once made an appearance in his father’s film Tik Tik Tik (2018).

The sci-fi disaster thriller was written and directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan based on the 1998 Michael Bay film Armageddon. The movie received generally positive reviews and was a commercial success.

Regarding Ravi Mohan’s work front, the actor is next set to appear in the lead role in the films Genie and Karathey Babu.

Furthermore, the actor will be playing the main antagonist in the movie Parasakthi. The Sivakarthikeyan-starrer is directed by Sudha Kongara, with Sreeleela and Atharvaa Murali in key roles.

