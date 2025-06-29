Weekly Top Korean News: BTS’ Jungkook-Jimin stalked during vacay, THE BOYZ confirms comeback sans Ju Haknyeon, more

This week was a rollercoaster for Korean entertainment. From BTS’ Jungkook and Jimin’s privacy breach overseas to NewJeans skipping their re-appeal against ADOR, tensions ran high. THE BOYZ confirmed a comeback and world tour post-Ju exit. Meanwhile, Waiting for Gyeongdo finally announced its release window. Also, Kim Soo Hyun took fresh legal action amid the ongoing scandal linked to late actress Kim Sae Ron. Read on for the most significant developments shaking up the K-industry.

BTS’ Jungkook & Jimin face privacy breach abroad

Just weeks after their military discharge, BTS members Jungkook and Jimin are back in the spotlight, but not for the right reasons. On June 26, unauthorized videos and voice clips of the duo began circulating online. They’re allegedly recorded during private moments abroad. One audio clip even appears to capture a lakeside conversation, sparking fears of stalking and hidden cameras.

Fans are furious, calling it a serious invasion of privacy. The incident follows an earlier break-in attempt at Jungkook’s home. Now, ARMYs are demanding that HYBE take legal action and boost the duo’s security overseas. Meanwhile, sightings of the duo in Switzerland and Europe have fueled rumors that they’re filming Season 2 of Are You Sure? However, the excitement is now overshadowed by growing concerns for their safety.

THE BOYZ confirm comeback and World Tour after Ju exit

THE BOYZ is officially set to make their comeback in mid-July with a new album. This marks their first return since Ju Haknyeon’s controversial exit. The group will promote as a nine-member team. Soon after, the group will embark on THE BLAZE world tour, starting August 8 in Seoul, with stops across Asia.

The announcement follows Sangyeon’s military enlistment and Ju’s removal after a scandal involving an AV actress. Fans are currently divided. Some are supporting the group’s decision to continue, while others have criticized the agency’s handling of the situation. Despite the debate, the comeback is still going ahead. This return will test the revamped lineup’s strength and public reception as THE BOYZ enters a new chapter in their career.

Waiting for Gyeongdo to premiere in December 2025

Waiting for Gyeongdo is an upcoming romantic comedy by JTBC, starring Park Seo Joon and Won Ji An. It has recently been confirmed that the series is set to premiere in December 2025. The 12-episode drama follows entertainment reporter Lee Gyeong Do and his unexpected reunion with his ex-girlfriend, Seo Ji Woo. She’s a seemingly perfect heiress hiding deep emotional scars after a messy divorce.

Their reconnection sparks a journey of rediscovery and unresolved emotions. It’s directed by Im Hyun Wook and written by Yoo Young Ah. The series also features Lee El, Lee Joo Young, Kang Ki Doong, and Jo Min Kook in key supporting roles.

Are NewJeans members returning to ADOR?

NewJeans has decided not to file a re-appeal against the court’s injunction. This decision effectively finalises the ruling that bars the group from pursuing independent activities outside ADOR. It has raised questions about whether the members are reconsidering their stance, though no official statement has been made.

Earlier, speculations were already making rounds after Danielle appeared at OMEGA’s Kyoto event on June 18. She was accompanied by ADOR staff. While fans questioned if this marked a return, sources clarified it was a pre-existing brand commitment, not a violation. Despite ongoing rumors, there’s still no confirmation of reconciliation. The main lawsuit over NewJeans’ exclusive contracts is ongoing, with the next hearing scheduled for July 24, 2025.

Kim Sae Ron-Kim Soo Hyun scandal update

This week saw major developments in the ongoing Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun scandal. On June 19, Kim Sae Ron’s former manager sued YouTuber Kwon Young Chan for defamation. Leaked messages soon followed. They reveal the late actress confiding in him about her mother allegedly posting on her Instagram while medicated. It suggests family tensions. Moreover, the messages painted the manager as a caring, guardian-like figure.

Meanwhile, on June 23, Kim Soo Hyun filed a fresh criminal complaint against Kim Se Ui and Kim Sae Ron’s family. His legal team claimed a deepfake audio was used to spread false allegations of a past relationship and a cover-up attempt. They call it a serious case of defamation and digital forgery.

