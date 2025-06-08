Bollywood Newsmakers of the week: Deepika Padukone’s movie announcement with Allu Arjun, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s celebration post IPL 2025

Just like every other week, this week too was quite an eventful one. With one of the biggest and much-awaited releases of Bollywood, Housefull 5, hitting the theatres and Aamir Khan on a promotional spree for his upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par, there were a lot of newsmakers. In case you can't keep up with all the updates, don't worry, as we have curated the top headlines of the week to keep you informed.

Here are the top 5 newsmakers of the week

1. Deepika Padukone comes on board Atlee’s next opposite Allu Arjun

Days after Deepika Padukone’s sudden and controversial exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, an official announcement of her upcoming film with Atlee was made. The actress left her fans rejoicing after a video featuring her, Atlee and Allu Arjun confirmed her comeback in an action avatar post her maternity break. The film is titled AA22 X A6.

2. Aamir Khan confirms superhero film with Lokesh Kanagaraj

Aamir Khan is currently on a promotional spree for the release of his upcoming movie, Sitaare Zameen Par. While the sports drama is slated to hit the theaters on June 20, the actor talked about his upcoming slate of releases in a recent group interview. Back in 2024, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Aamir Khan is discussing a superhero film with Tamil filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj. Shedding light on the same, the Superstar confirmed the development and dropped a major update. “Lokesh and I are doing a film together. It’s a superhero film, a big-scale action outing.” Aamir went on to mention that he has already signed the movie, and it will go on the floors somewhere in the second half of 2026.

3. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma hug it out after RCB

After 18 long years, Virat Kohli’s RCB lifted the IPL 2025 trophy. Although the entire match kept the fans on the edge of their seats, but Virushka's moments after RCB’s win were something that will be etched in the memories of everyone. Right after winning, Virat Kohli ran towards his Lady Luck, Anushka Sharma, like a baby. The proud actress, too, could not contain her excitement and could be seen running with open arms and a broad smile to her man. That hug really melted all the hearts, and it was proof that despite all the negativity, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress stood like a rock with her man, and this win was not only his but her’s too.

4. Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 2 co-star Shazahn Padamsee marries Ashish Kanakia

Bollywood actress Shazahn Padamsee recently married businessman Ashish Kanakia in a dreamy ceremony. Though she hasn’t shared the photos on Instagram, her friends and family members have been sharing glimpses of her dreamy wedding, and it looks absolutely magical! The actress married in an intimate two-day ceremony with only close friends and family in attendance. As per reports, an after-party will take place tomorrow (June 7). Shazahn looked stunning in an elegant Ivory lehenga. Meanwhile, Ashish wore a traditional off-white embroidered sherwani.

5. Aamir Khan’s mother to make her acting debut in Sitaare Zameen Par

Aamir Khan’s 90-year-old mother will be making her acting debut with a cameo role in Sitaare Zameen Par. During a media interaction, the actor confirmed the same and shared how everything was unplanned. He even added that he was shocked when his mom agreed to be a part of the RS Prasanna film.

