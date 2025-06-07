Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s PDA, Kareena Kapoor’s sindoor glow steal show in UNSEEN PICS from Aadar Jain’s wedding

It must be almost 4 months to the dreamy wedding of Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani, but it looks like the new bride is still not over it. A celebration that brought together the entire Kapoor Khandaan was one of the most talked-about events by the fans. Recently, the new bahu took to her Instagram handle to share some unseen pictures from their wedding. But what caught our eyeballs were the gorgeous clicks of Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

From Alekha Advani walking the aisle in her stunning bridal attire to posing with hubby Aadar Jain, these pictures were everything lovely and stunning. But how can a picture with Kareena Kapoor go unnoticed? While swiping, we came across a picture of the newlyweds posing with Bebo, who radiated in her red saree. That infectious smile on her face, effortless glow on her face, sindoor in her maang made her stand out. We can also see Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni in this one.

The next picture had the power couple Ranbir and Alia Bhatt posing together. The Kapoor lad, as always, looked handsome in a green colored sherwani that he paired with white pyjamas. Beside him stood his lovely wife, looking effervescent in a beige colored shimmery saree. The retro bun, minimal makeup, enhanced her looks.

Apart from the entire Kapoor family, including Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Ranbir Kapoor and others, there were many Bollywood celebs who attended the event. In addition to this, several Bollywood celebrities, including Ananya Panday, Rekha, Anil Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan, Rekha, Anil Kapoor, Tina Ambani with her husband Anil Ambani, Shloka Ambani with her husband Akash Ambani, and Babita Kapoor with her husband Randhir Kapoor, among others, also attended the wedding.

Aadar Jain is the grandson of legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor and the son of Rima and Manoj Jain.

